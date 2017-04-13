New Daimler Trucks and Buses SA chief to make most of opportunities

After many years at the helm of Daimler Trucks and Buses in the region, Kobus van Zyl moved on at the end of 2016. He was replaced by Jasper Hafkamp, who took over the company’s Regional Centre Southern Africa (RCSA) at the beginning of December 2016. Hafkamp was formerly the MD of the company’s operations in the Netherlands.

Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz annual business results briefing recently, Hafkamp said he had more than 20 years of commercial vehicle experience in Europe to contribute to his new role. He is confident he can put his personal stamp on the regional operation and is looking to form closer ties with the various distributors that make up the RCSA.

Another opportunity that he is keen to expand on is that of used trucks where he said he saw great potential for further development within the region.

Other opportunities reflect some significant changes within the commercial vehicle industry, both locally and internationally. A major one is the shift from products to services.

Hafkamp said that there was less of a focus on the purchase price of the actual truck and more on the total cost of ownership. This includes the drive for greater efficiency, and he said that transport companies will move from being truck firms to logistics services providers. This requires more development of fleet management products such as Daimler’s Fleetboard as well as the use of software innovations that maximise productivity.