INTERVIEW
New Daimler Trucks and Buses SA chief to make most of opportunities
Mark Smyth spoke with the new boss of Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa
After many years at the helm of Daimler Trucks and Buses in the region, Kobus van Zyl moved on at the end of 2016. He was replaced by Jasper Hafkamp, who took over the company’s Regional Centre Southern Africa (RCSA) at the beginning of December 2016. Hafkamp was formerly the MD of the company’s operations in the Netherlands.
Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz annual business results briefing recently, Hafkamp said he had more than 20 years of commercial vehicle experience in Europe to contribute to his new role. He is confident he can put his personal stamp on the regional operation and is looking to form closer ties with the various distributors that make up the RCSA.
Another opportunity that he is keen to expand on is that of used trucks where he said he saw great potential for further development within the region.
Other opportunities reflect some significant changes within the commercial vehicle industry, both locally and internationally. A major one is the shift from products to services.
Hafkamp said that there was less of a focus on the purchase price of the actual truck and more on the total cost of ownership. This includes the drive for greater efficiency, and he said that transport companies will move from being truck firms to logistics services providers. This requires more development of fleet management products such as Daimler’s Fleetboard as well as the use of software innovations that maximise productivity.
An area that he said he had to focus on was trying to position the right products for the region. Distribution trucks are key in light of increased levels of urbanisation and he said that in May the company will expand its Fuso FJ range, including a new 26-tonne option.
Those waiting eagerly for the new Mercedes Actros will still have to wait a little longer, though. First revealed back in 2012, it will finally make it to SA in 2018. Hafkamp said the ongoing delays have been caused by fuel quality concerns in SA and across the region. With the Clean Fuels II programme delayed until at least 2022, many of those concerns will remain, but he said that with EU5 fuels gradually becoming available, more opportunities for greener technology are opening up.
In spite of only being in the position for a few months, it is clear that there is already a level of frustration at the lack of sustainable and alternative fuel options. He said the government should be leading the way by adopting greener technology, although acknowledges that some municipalities have invested in greener buses. He said greener technology not only helps the environment but also helps the economy.
Hafkamp faces a number of challenges, but many can be seen equally as opportunities and there is little doubt he is keen to take them on and be instrumental in driving the industry forward.
Please login or register to comment.