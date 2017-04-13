Musk myth or Tesla truth?

If you are one of the 500,000 people who has handed over a $1,000 deposit for the new Tesla Model 3, these are the pictures you have no doubt been waiting for. Our sources spotted what is called the candidate version of the Model 3 near the Tesla Motors head office in Palo Alto, California.

It is basically the final version, allowing for only a few minor tweaks, and it shows some significant design changes from the concept, which was a little more extrovert than the model you see here. The main exterior change is at the front, where the Model 3 will get a look similar to that of the Model S.

The biggest development, though, is in the interior, where the Model 3 does away with Tesla’s usual large centre-console touchscreen. Instead the Model 3’s large screen is mounted in the centre of the dashboard. It looks rather old school in that it is not integrated into the overall flow of the dashboard design.