Musk myth or Tesla truth?
The final design of the Tesla Model 3 has been spotted, but is it really heading to SA?
If you are one of the 500,000 people who has handed over a $1,000 deposit for the new Tesla Model 3, these are the pictures you have no doubt been waiting for. Our sources spotted what is called the candidate version of the Model 3 near the Tesla Motors head office in Palo Alto, California.
It is basically the final version, allowing for only a few minor tweaks, and it shows some significant design changes from the concept, which was a little more extrovert than the model you see here. The main exterior change is at the front, where the Model 3 will get a look similar to that of the Model S.
The biggest development, though, is in the interior, where the Model 3 does away with Tesla’s usual large centre-console touchscreen. Instead the Model 3’s large screen is mounted in the centre of the dashboard. It looks rather old school in that it is not integrated into the overall flow of the dashboard design.
While the interior picture is not great, it is clear the screen replaces almost all of the displays and controls. Look closely and you will see there is no instrument cluster whatsoever. There does not even appear to be a head-up display, which means everything from speed to infotainment, navigation and social media will be displayed on that one central screen.
This could well be why it is mounted high on the dashboard in a bid to reduce the risk of distracted driving by having to take your eyes off the road directly ahead of you, but the risk is still there.
Some of that risk will be removed, of course, by the various self-driving modes the car will be equipped with.
Tesla boss Elon Musk has promised the next generation of autonomous features. We suspect some of these are likely to be locked at time of launch, with software updates unlocking them as legislation changes and depending on the market in which the car operates.
The car was spotted being tested against a BMW 3 Series, which shows Tesla is targeting the popular Beemer with its latest model — at least in terms of space, luxury and technology.
There is one major differentiator in that the Model 3 will be fully electric.
The company is claiming a range of 346km on base models, increasing to 483km on more expensive versions. There will also be two-and four-wheel drive options and, just like the Model S, some models will get the famous "Ludicrous" mode, which provides supercar acceleration, with the Model S capable of reaching 96km/h in under 2.5 seconds.
This all brings us back to the question of whether the Model 3 is actually coming to SA.
Since Musk tweeted that it was, we have tried on numerous occasions to get Palo Alto to confirm the strategy here.
Initially we were advised that Musk had tweeted without the knowledge of the rest of the company (a typical Musk thing) but then we were referred to the Amsterdam office responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
So far, in spite of numerous e-mails and telephone calls, we have been unable to get a response to our questions.
We did speak to the press manager for the UK, who is part of the regional team, and again got the impression as she shrugged her shoulders and smiled that Musk makes announcements on social media and the rest of the company finds out at the same time as the rest of the world. It is a strange way to run a business, but it seems to be working for Tesla.
Locally, Tesla does have an office in Cape Town, but it is Tesla and not Tesla Motors, managing its Powerwall home and office energy storage products.
To facilitate the introduction of the Model 3, the company will undoubtedly have to install a supercharging network similar to that in the US and Europe.
This is even more important in SA where we often travel long distances and lack the electric-vehicle charging infrastructure of many other international markets.
So for now all we really have to go on is that initial tweet from Musk saying the Model 3 will be in SA in 2018. It seems no one knows anything more than that.
In a country where the wheels often turn slowly, maybe Musk will succeed where others have failed and manage to implement a strategy at ludicrous speed.
