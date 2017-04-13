Mercedes just can’t help its baby monsters

If you’re up to speed on your Aesop’s fables, there’s one about a scorpion that hitches a ride across a river on the back of a frog, then stings him, dooming them both.

"I can’t help it," the scorpion explains. "It’s in my nature."

And that’s all the rationale you need to understand why AMG is shoehorning its biturbo 4.0l V8 into the smallest SUV yet, complete with big power, better handling and an active all-wheel drive system.

Stuffed inside both the Mercedes GLC and GLC coupe bodyshells, the new baby monsters are the only cars in the class with biturbo V8 power, in either 350kW (basic) or 375kW (S) forms.

Top torque

Boasting the vertical bars of the GT coupe’s Panamericana-style grille, the GLC63 S (in SUV and coupe forms) will bellow out 700Nm of torque (up 50Nm on the standard GLC63) from the wet-sump version of the V8 and all models are limited to a 250km/h top speed.