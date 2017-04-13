Cruzing into SA

Its new limo will be getting some major enhancements to its intelligent drive technology. The company will bring in active speed limit assist, which maintains the correct speed for the road and evasive steering assistant.

To compete with the BMW 7 Series, the new S will also have the ability to be parked using an app on a cellphone.

Additional Astons

If you are taken with the new Aston Martin DB11 we tested you might be pleased to hear further models are on their way. A Volante (convertible) version is in development, with Aston even using the test mule for some publicity ahead of the model’s launch in more than a year’s time.

The company is keeping quiet though about a far less reserved version of the DB11 in the form of the DB11 S. Sources have told us the S will abandon the civil look of the regular model in favour of a more aggressive front grille and bumper, wider side sills, a large rear wing and a deep race-car inspired rear diffuser.

It is also set to be much louder to match a hike in power to around 477kW.

Marchionne marches

Italian news sources are insisting CEO and president Sergio Marchionne will wind down his Ferrari commitments in 2018 before stepping down in 2019.

Marchionne, also CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), confirmed the timetable in 2014, when he insisted he would retire in 2019.

Ferrari is expected to replace Marchionne with the 53-year-old Alfredo Altavilla, a favourite of Exor CEO and FCA chairman, John Elkann. Exor is the Agnelli family holding company that controls Ferrari, CNH Industrial, FCA and The Economist, as well as the Juventus soccer team.

A hard-nosed financial master, Marchionne’s most recent controversy was a public one this week, when he demanded the Formula One team sit down with Kimi Raikkonen for a frank chat about his poor results in this season’s first two races. While Sebastian Vettel won in Australia and was second in China at the weekend, Raikkonen has yet to see a podium, driving to meek fourth and fifth places.

The 64-year-old Marchionne brought FCA back from the financial brink and took over Ferrari from long-time head Luca Cordero di Montezemolo in 2014.