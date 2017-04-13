BMW’s M240i — the Mayweather of sporty drop tops

After spending a week at the helm of the BMW M240i convertible, I was reminded of boxing ace Floyd Mayweather Jr, who seemed to punch well above his weight.

Having retired from the ring in 2015, Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers yet and the best pound for pound. He is an unassuming chap who packs an accurate punch rate almost second to none in his weight division, which explains his career sheet of no defeats.

The M240i is the automotive equivalent of Mayweather — unassuming, almost nondescript when it comes to the performance it harbours judging by its mundane 2 Series sheet metal. Unlike the M2, which has bulges in all the right places, the M240i is more neutral in its looks. It looks no different to a regular 2 Series with an M-Sport package, which means it errs on the restrained side of the sporty design scale.

The engine has been updated with more performance to go with the latest M240i badge designation (previously M235i), which has seen the power bumped up from 240kW and 450Nm to 250kW and 500Nm. The latter matches that of the 2011 limited-edition 1M coupe.