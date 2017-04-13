DRIVING IMPRESSION
BMW’s M240i — the Mayweather of sporty drop tops
BMW’s M240i convertible punches well above its weight, writes Lerato Matebese
After spending a week at the helm of the BMW M240i convertible, I was reminded of boxing ace Floyd Mayweather Jr, who seemed to punch well above his weight.
Having retired from the ring in 2015, Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers yet and the best pound for pound. He is an unassuming chap who packs an accurate punch rate almost second to none in his weight division, which explains his career sheet of no defeats.
The M240i is the automotive equivalent of Mayweather — unassuming, almost nondescript when it comes to the performance it harbours judging by its mundane 2 Series sheet metal. Unlike the M2, which has bulges in all the right places, the M240i is more neutral in its looks. It looks no different to a regular 2 Series with an M-Sport package, which means it errs on the restrained side of the sporty design scale.
The engine has been updated with more performance to go with the latest M240i badge designation (previously M235i), which has seen the power bumped up from 240kW and 450Nm to 250kW and 500Nm. The latter matches that of the 2011 limited-edition 1M coupe.
The test unit arrived in convertible guise and with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, perhaps not the most flattering combination for the enthusiast who would prefer a manual gearbox and a solid roof, but it gets the job done impressively.
The exterior is not shouting its performance intents with any bulging fenders, scoops, quad exhausts or a scaffolding-high boot spoiler. Instead, what you get are subtle indications of the model’s pecking order in the form of gunmetal side-mirror covers and anthracite model-specific wheels complete with blue M calipers. An exhaust pipe sprouts on either side of the valance at the rear. It is all done in a regular, vanilla-flavour manner rather than the more indulgent rum ’n’ raisin with extra toppings of the M2.
Interior appointments are of high quality if a little on the predictable side but ergonomically everything is where it should be. The fabric roof can be peeled back in 20 seconds at the push of a button and up to a speed of 40km/h.
Then there is that engine, which is the crown jewel of the package. It is smooth, free-revving and has oodles of shove. It is enjoyable and characterful whether driving in an urban environment or winding it up on a favourite back road. The engine woofles at low revs and wooshes as the revs build up. It is aurally pleasing.
The gearbox shoots incisively through the gears and feels more like a dual-clutch than a torque-converter automatic.
While I would have preferred a tin-top version with a manual gearbox, the convertible was still enjoyable and delivered driver thrills in spades.
At R770,200 you do pay a premium for the convertible auto where the similarly specified coupe would set you back R676,500, which I feel would be the more enticing package. However, if you are looking for similar performance with a bit more practicality the M140i at R657,200 is your best bet.
Please login or register to comment.