Automatic gearbox takes the fun out of Mazda’s MX-5 mean machine

When you have the World Car of the Year trophy in your cabinet, you can be sure that you have created something rather special. Mazda had to — after all, the previous generation of the MX-5 was the world’s best-selling two-seater roadster and is still a vehicle that many wish to own today.

The latest generation had plenty to live up to and it does. Then the company revealed its RF, or retractable fastback, which is not quite the full convertible of the roadster, instead offering a folding hard top that leaves the rear buttresses and cross bar in place. The pictures explain it properly, but think of it as being similar to a Targa in Porsche-speak.

That roof opens or closes in 13 seconds and can be operated at up to 10km/h, although honestly at such a low speed you might as well just stop. It is something of a work of art though and for those who would prefer a hard-top over the manual, traditional soft-top it is a well-engineered option that provides far greater noise insulation when the roof is in place.