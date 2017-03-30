Tucson’s little brother Creta is a big winner

A recent entrant to the B-segment crossover market is the Hyundai Creta, the Korean company’s answer to the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Honda HR-V, Kia Soul, Mazda CX-3, Mitsubishi ASX, Nissan Qashqai, Opel Mokka X and the recently launched Toyota C-HR.

The segment is arguably oversubscribed, but the bonus for buyers is that they are spoilt for choice.

Also, with so many rivals, manufacturers have to continuously find a trump card to stand out.

Having reviewed the segment offerings, I feel the Creta — like a little brother of the Tuscon, in that it shares design elements and finishes — may have just that card.

Styling, in my view, is more i20 wearing platform shoes, with the Creta having a 190mm ground clearance. The cabin is well laid out with good fit and finish and a comprehensive list of standard equipment.