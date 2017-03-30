New Audi coupe designed for comfortable touring

A decade ago, I travelled to Verona, Italy on my first international vehicle media launch assignment for Motor News and the car in question was the first generation Audi A5 and S5.

The company’s then head designer, Walter de Silva, who subsequently went on to become the chief designer of the Volkswagen Group, was tasked with injecting excitement into the brand’s designs. At the time De Silva lauded the A5’s design as the most beautiful car he had ever designed and his favourite. I share his sentiment as the company was designing vehicles that were decidedly emotive.

That model’s design is endearing, so it comes as no surprise that the second generation looks like an evolution of the previous model from the side and rear proportions.

The model’s new front-end is perhaps not its most flattering angle with the nose now dipped more compared to the previous car. The new grille design is a positive nod to the Prologue concept car and will underscore the company’s future models.