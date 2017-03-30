LAUNCH NEWS
New Audi coupe designed for comfortable touring
The second generation of Audi’s A5 and S5 coupe models has arrived in SA
A decade ago, I travelled to Verona, Italy on my first international vehicle media launch assignment for Motor News and the car in question was the first generation Audi A5 and S5.
The company’s then head designer, Walter de Silva, who subsequently went on to become the chief designer of the Volkswagen Group, was tasked with injecting excitement into the brand’s designs. At the time De Silva lauded the A5’s design as the most beautiful car he had ever designed and his favourite. I share his sentiment as the company was designing vehicles that were decidedly emotive.
That model’s design is endearing, so it comes as no surprise that the second generation looks like an evolution of the previous model from the side and rear proportions.
The model’s new front-end is perhaps not its most flattering angle with the nose now dipped more compared to the previous car. The new grille design is a positive nod to the Prologue concept car and will underscore the company’s future models.
Viewed from the side there are distinctive design elements lifted from the previous model like the shoulder line that now extends from the headlight to the rear light. There is also the distinct rear quarters side window and the sculpted boot lip.
Tail light clusters are similar to those on the A4, with the interior bearing more than a resemblance to its sedan sibling with a minimalist yet classy layout. The fantastic digital Virtual Cockpit will set you back R8,500, which is bundled with the optional navigation costing R20,000, but is worth every penny.
Three engine derivatives are available in the form of the 2.0 TFSI petrol unit available in two flavours — a 140kW and 320Nm front-wheel drive variant and the 185kW and 370Nm, exclusively offered with quattro all-wheel drive traction. There is also a 2.0 TDI variant with 140kW and 400Nm with either front or all-wheel drive, available in either base or Sport trim. All models have a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.
Topping the range — until the RS5 arrives in the fourth quarter (more on page six) — is the S5 variant replete with a new 3.0l V6 TFSI that is turbocharged instead of the previous engine’s supercharger boosted setup. This results in a 15kW and 50Nm hike to 250kW and 500Nm, the latter figure available in a linear torque curve from 1,500r/min to 4,500r/min.
Another fundamental change is that the new engine is now allied to an eight-speed automatic as opposed to the previous model’s seven-speed dual clutch self-shifting gearbox.
The S5 can be distinguished by its satin chrome embellished grille while the rear has the distinct quartet of exhausts.
Driving the models brought to light a few aspects about the vehicle — it is a comfortable, refined grand tourer (GT) designed to be occupied by two adults and two children and their luggage with ease, thanks partly to a 465l boot.
Diesel variants will certainly return low fuel consumption figures (4.1l/100km claimed); but these do tend to run slightly out of puff when asked to gallop through the gears. Rather slot this one into drive and let the 400Nm wedge of torque slingshot you past slow traffic.
I do think that a 3.0l TDI with its creamy smooth V6 would fit the model’s GT disposition to the absolute tee. Not to say that the four-cylinder in the 2.0 TDI is an agriculturally rooted mill, but the V6 would likely be the sweet spot in the range. However, the 2.0 TFSI quattro seems to be the one to go for in terms of performance and price.
Back to the barnstorming S5, though, which pulls with gusto once on the move. It does suffer slightly from turbo lag and lacks the instant throttle response of its predecessor, but I am splitting hairs as the new motor still emits a fruity V6 cocktail that is punctuated by chesty burps between up and downshifts.
Handling, thanks to the four-wheel drive, is prodigious while steering feel is still on the wooden side in dynamic mode and I preferred the comfort mode for a more organic feel.
The gearbox is quick, if slightly less dexterous, compared to the dual clutch setup of its forbear. Even so, it still manages to complement the thicker torque wedge of the new model and, thanks to an extra cog, fuel consumption is pegged at 7.3l/ 100km. Performance figures are said to be 4.7 seconds from 0-100km/h and a 250km/h top speed, so the S5 is rather brisk.
The new A5 range will appease fans of the company’s medium-sized coupe with pricing starting at R589,900 for the 2.0 TFSI to R928,000 for the S5 and the newfound level of refinement puts it ahead of the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe in that regard.
However, those with a penchant for performance will have to wait for the RS5 to join the line-up in the fourth quarter, while the A5 Sportback will arrive in May. The A5 cabriolet peels its roof back on South African soil in July.
