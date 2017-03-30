Fire halts Audi production

You might have to wait a little longer if you want the new Audi A5 we drove for our cover story this week. A fire at a key supplier has brought Audi’s flagship Ingolstadt production plant to a halt.

Audi has simply run out of the parts it needs to keep building the A4 sedan and wagon and the A5 coupe, Sportback five-door hatch and the cabriolet. While it withstood a similar problem at a plastic finish producer late in 2016, the Ingolstadt plant was brought down by a crisis at the supplier that makes the cladding for the front firewalls of the cars, Audi says.

At least 8,500 of the plant’s 43,000 workers were to take most of the week off, with Audi losing out on building at least 5,600 cars. The A4 and A5 ranges will continue to be built at Audi’s neighbouring plant at Neckarsulm, whose supplies were not affected by the fire.

Trackhawk on the way

Fiat Chrysler SA has confirmed that it is planning to bring the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to SA. Sitting above the SRT model, the Trackhawk will be an all-out road racer with over 522kW courtesy of the Hellcat engine from the Dodge Charger and Challenger. Four-wheel drive will help the Trackhawk reach 100km/h quicker using its launch control system than in the rear-wheel drive Dodge models.