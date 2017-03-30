Down-to-earth Etios sprinting in the slow lane

The Toyota Etios is a rarely talked about champion of the sub-B-segment. Ask most people looking in this budget category and they will talk about the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, the Renault Sandero or models from Hyundai or Kia.

However, the Etios sells in large numbers, with 90,551 having been sold since launch. Quite a few go to rental fleets and it could easily be called the Toyota Avis or, more appropriately, the Toyota Budget.

What it probably should not be called is the Toyota Etios Sprint. Toyota has a habit of slapping a decal on a vehicle and embarking on a big marketing campaign. Look at the former Yaris Zen, which had stickers, or the return of the old Corolla as the successful Corolla Quest.

In the case of the Etios Sprint, it does have more than just a Sprint badge. It is the facelift of the model but the facelift applies only to the Sprint, which is the new name for the former range-topping Xs model. The lower models still have the old design, although they do get a few extra pieces of kit. Confused? We are.