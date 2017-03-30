AMG’s GT roadster emerges as the real star

It seems like pulling the metal roof off the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe has revealed the car it always wanted to be. The GT C roadster — which is due in SA in June — looks, feels and drives like it might just be the best GT version there is, with a broader fun-time zone than the coupe, backed up by handling that’s almost as good and looks that are even better.

You can bury any cynicism you might harbour about the GT C roadster. It’s not just an opportunistic hack at the roof pillars with an axe to make a new car. It is much more complete than that; it’s on the cusp of brilliance.

It’s evident from the first few hundred metres that this car is integrated and organised and that AMG is telling the truth when it claims it was designed and engineered at the same time as the coupe. The car’s body feels rock solid, stiff in the chassis but capable of riding smoothly and comfortably on its springs. It’s also breathtakingly fast, brutally loud at times and confident in its handling.

You would normally expect a significant deterioration in handling sharpness when a car moves to a roofless layout, but AMG has countered that by giving the roadster plenty of reinforcing and, just as critically, a big dose of handling help in the form of the GT R’s rear-wheel steering system.

And it’s good. It’s fleet of foot, it changes direction quickly and assertively and its grip on the road instils drivers with unshakeable confidence in the car beneath them.