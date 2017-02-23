These are the kings of the road — the cars that give drivers the fewest hassle

It will come as no surprise to South Africans that Ford is near the bottom of consumer research group JD Power’s rankings of vehicle reliability, after the bad publicity the company has received for the spontaneous combustion of Kuga models.

But it is not on the very bottom rung — that dubious distinction goes to Fiat (see the rankings below).

Lexus and Porsche, accustomed to high rankings in the annual survey of the US car market, were tied at the top, with Toyota third.

Technology proved motorists’ biggest frustration for the third year running, chiefly Bluetooth pairing and connectivity, and misinterpretation of commands by built-in voice recognition technology.

The audio, communication, entertainment and navigation accounted for 22% of all problems reported — up from 20% last year.

JD Power bases its ranking on the number of problems reported per 100 cars sold (PP100). The 2017 survey obtained responses from 35,186 original owners of 2014 model-year vehicles who had owned their cars for three years.

Hyundai was the most improved, JD Power said, coming in at No6 from 19 last year, thanks to 25 fewer problems reported per 100 vehicles.

Ford’s 183 problems marked an improvement from 201 in 2016.

A new top-10 problem was battery faults, JD Power said.