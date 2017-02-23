RUMOUR HAS IT... An aggressive gent

No sooner has the new Aston Martin DB11 arrived in the country than our sources have informed us that the company is testing a DB11 S. Expected to ditch the smooth looks, the S will feature a big wing, big front splitter, race car style rear diffuser and a more exuberant soundtrack. It will also boast a jump in power to 477kW.
Still with Aston, the company has revealed Red Bull Racing editions of the V8 and V12 Vantage S models to celebrate the racing partnership between the
two companies.
Sporting electric
It is not only Aston that is adding an S to its models. BMW is planning to do the same — but not to its sports car. Later in 2017 the company will reveal a minor facelift for its electric i3 and at the same time introduce the i3S, set to be the first electric hot hatch.
Our sources are unable to confirm performance figures or increased output from the electric motor but have told us that it is likely to be able to give the Ford Fiesta ST a run for its money, at least until the power runs out.
New Touareg blows in
Initially, it was unclear whether the new Volkswagen Touareg would be revealed in 2017 or 2018, but our sources have spotted the vehicle undergoing testing without much of the camouflage that has adorned test units up to now. This implies a reveal could be sooner than expected.
The Touareg shares the same VW Group MLB Evo platform as the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and next-generation Porsche Cayenne.
It is also likely to feature a similar and more muscular wheel arch to that on the Bentayga as well as a slightly more sloping rear roofline.
Adopting a new focus
Ford is working on the next generation of its popular Focus sedan and hatchback models, which our sources say should debut early in 2018. It will be based on a new chassis providing a longer wheelbase and more interior space. It also looks set to be slightly wider and lower than the current model. Major changes to the interior could see it adopt a dashboard similar to the Fusion.
It is too early to confirm engines, but insiders have told us that the company planned to drop all normally aspirated engines and switch to the company’s EcoBoost powerplants. Fans of the Focus ST will be pleased to hear that the next generation is also
set to get a power hike to around 209kW.
Continental discovery
While we were driving the Bentley Continental Supersports, information appeared in our inbox on the next generation of the Continental, which looks set to be revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Great news is that the new model appears to be inspired by the gorgeous EXP 10 Speed 6 concept and will feature shorter overhangs front and rear and a shorter wheelbase.
The wheelbase change comes about mainly because the new Continental will share the MSB platform with the latest generation Porsche Panamera. It will be lighter than the outgoing model, although will not fall below 2 tonnes.
Engines will include the new 6.0 W12 that debuted in the Bentayga as well as a V8 and a V6 plug-in hybrid.
McLaren’s new heart
The still-unnamed replacement for the McLaren 650S will use a new 4.0l V8 when it debuts in Geneva in March. Widely rumoured to be named 720S, the Super Series model will slash the 650S’s acceleration times by whipping through to 200km/h in only 7.8 seconds.
While McLaren refuses to give away a power figure for the new engine, the rumoured name is a strong hint, given the 650S was named after its 650hp output.
It takes the brand into new territory, becoming the company’s first second-generation series production sports car. It will be the first of an astounding 15 new models for the company in the next five years.
The new M840T engine will use a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers that McLaren claims all but eliminate spool-up time and turbo lag. Besides its power output and the ferocity of its acceleration, the engine bay lights up when the V8 cranks over.
