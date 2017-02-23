RUMOUR HAS IT... An aggressive gent

New Touareg blows in

Initially, it was unclear whether the new Volkswagen Touareg would be revealed in 2017 or 2018, but our sources have spotted the vehicle undergoing testing without much of the camouflage that has adorned test units up to now. This implies a reveal could be sooner than expected.

The Touareg shares the same VW Group MLB Evo platform as the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and next-generation Porsche Cayenne.

It is also likely to feature a similar and more muscular wheel arch to that on the Bentayga as well as a slightly more sloping rear roofline.

Adopting a new focus

Ford is working on the next generation of its popular Focus sedan and hatchback models, which our sources say should debut early in 2018. It will be based on a new chassis providing a longer wheelbase and more interior space. It also looks set to be slightly wider and lower than the current model. Major changes to the interior could see it adopt a dashboard similar to the Fusion.

It is too early to confirm engines, but insiders have told us that the company planned to drop all normally aspirated engines and switch to the company’s EcoBoost powerplants. Fans of the Focus ST will be pleased to hear that the next generation is also

set to get a power hike to around 209kW.

Continental discovery