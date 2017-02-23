Engineering determines Navara’s favourite son

The bakkie market is in waiting. We might even say it is in limbo. It is rather like Formula One fans who know the new season will start in March but can it just start already.

What is everyone waiting for? The answer for many is the new Nissan Navara. The wait is nearly over as it will arrive in SA in March, hopefully together with the long-anticipated announcement that it will be manufactured in SA.

In the meantime, the Navara’s children are already living in SA and the family is growing with the Navara set to be the parent of the Mercedes X-Class and Renault Alaskan when they arrive in 2018. Now, though, there are two Navara kids on the block: the Fiat Fullback and the Mitsubishi Triton. We recently drove both.