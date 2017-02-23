BMW 740e: Luxury green energy cruiser

This is where hybrids — and in particular plug-in hybrids — are supposed to make sense, especially big luxury ones. With a claimed electric range of 45km the 740e should have been able to get me to and from work on electric-only power for most of the working week.

My initial impression was good. Once I had made my daughter late for school by going through every menu in the front and rear infotainment systems to satisfy her demand to watch her Paw Patrol DVD in the luxurious back seats, we cruised silently and effortlessly, returning the claimed 2.1l/100km.

That figure remained for a few days of short commuting, particularly as I was able to recharge the car each day at the office, but then I had to go a little further and that required waking up the 2.0l petrol engine.

I did my best to keep the consumption in check but there was no avoiding the needle moving along the gauge as the consumption figure rose on the highway. It rose even further in traffic. It settled on 7.8l/100km and stayed there for the rest of the time we had the car.