Bentley Continental Supersports: Sports tourer for the road trip of a lifetime

And hurrah it does. Actually, with the titanium sports exhaust fitted, hurrah is probably not the best word because from the rear emanates a sound that will have security company switchboards swamped. It sounds like gunfire as you get the revs into the sweet spot and the engine erupts with each gear change.

All this power has come about through a number of fundamental changes, although fewer than were made to the Supersports of 2009. Unlike that model, the car’s width remains unchanged, but the new one has an even more aggressive look.

There are new bumpers incorporating a carbon fibre splitter up front and diffuser at the rear. Carbon fibre has also been used for the bonnet vents and side sill extensions.

That optional large rear wing has been aerodynamically balanced. Jones points out that it is not to provide downforce. Instead it is to reduce lift — some will argue it is the same thing but it is not. Lift is definitely not something you want at 336km/h and it comes about as the air is forced over the rear of the car in the same way as an aircraft wing, which the car was designed to emulate in its looks.

Up to this point we have been talking about impressive speeds, but now we get to the confusing bit. In spite of the Supersports name, this is not a sports car. The main thing preventing it being in that category is that it weighs 2,280kg. To put it another way — nearly 2.3tonnes. The carbon fibre bits and other changes have shaved 40kg off the weight of a lesser Continental, but it is still 2.3tonnes.