Porsche’s fresh trio good sports on the open road

Almost a year after Porsche held the international launch of the updated 911 Carrera range in Johannesburg, the company launched three sportier GTS models to the world’s motoring media in the Western Cape. These come in coupe, cabriolet and Targa body variants in rear-wheel or four-wheel drive configurations.

The GTS range offers the sportiest models in the Carrera family and the vehicles come with a number of model-

specific design elements.

These include a more pronounced front valance and a wider rear track, measuring 1,544mm, which is said to provide lower roll resistance around corners and better stability on straight roads.

In addition, the models feature the wide Carrera 4 body and fatter rear footwear measuring 305/30/20. These wrap around black-finished alloy wheels with centre locking hubs, similar to those fitted to the 911 Turbo models.

Moving inwards, the sporting theme carries on with a three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, while the seats have red stitching with the head bolsters emblazoned with the GTS motif (as part of the optional GTS interior package).

Top speed

The 3.0l biturbo flat-six engine from the updated Carrera S still nestles in the rear engine compartment, but fettled in this application to deliver 331kW at 6,500r/min and 550Nm at 2,150r/min through either a seven-speed manual or the more popular seven-speed PDK transmission.

The 0-100km/h sprint for the latter comes up in 3.7 seconds in the instance of the two-wheel drive variant and

3.6 seconds in the all-wheel drive version.

Top speed is a credible 312km/h (310km/h for the PDK) for the manual two-wheel drive, while the four-wheel drive musters 310km/h and 318km/h for each gearbox respectively.

Driving the cabriolet variant with the seven-speed manual was a novel experience — a chance to row one of the slickest manual gearboxes, which had me practising my heel-toe moves on down changes.