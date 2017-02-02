Mini moving into premium compact SUV ring

The international launch took place on winding English country lanes, providing the perfect opportunity to test handling and suspension. The chassis has been reinvented and proved supple and compliant. In SA, this should see the Countryman faring well on our unpredictable roads. The steering is well weighted and precise and sharpens up noticeably in sport drive mode. This also gives a better engine note and more immediate response from the loud pedal.

The model we drove around the Cotswolds was the Cooper S All4 — a derivative we unfortunately won’t be getting in SA. Mini SA has elected to offer their all-wheel drive system only on the JCW, which will make its entrance here later in 2017.

There will also be a diesel derivative joining the range a few months after local launch in March and greenies can look forward to the electric Countryman in 2018. The S offers 141kW and 280Nm from its 2.0l twin turbo. It is not a large improvement on the outgoing model but the engines are all new for the model — using BMW architecture but packaged specially for Mini. It was mated to a new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox that gels beautifully with the engine. Changes are seamless, particularly when using the paddles, an optional extra in SA.

The most exciting derivative is the new 1.5l three-cylinder in the entry-level Cooper. The old Cooper version battled to lug its weight around with the 1.6 normally aspirated powerplant.