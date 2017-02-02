Computers do what people tell them to do

With Lerato driving around in a Subaru Forester over the holiday season, I had the chance to jump in and out of our two long-term vehicles. However, our Passat had a service indicator on the dash, which had been gradually counting down the days.

It was the week before Christmas and time was running out, so I contacted Barons Volkswagen in Woodmead to try to book the car in. Not surprisingly, I was told there was no chance of getting it in that week and so we agreed to it going in on December 28. I parked the car at the office and jumped in the Renault Kadjar.

The 28th arrived and after sorting out a few logistics issues, I got the Passat to the dealership nice and early. The service adviser checked the details and took the key. Then he checked the mileage. With a shade over 6,000km on the clock a puzzled look came across his face as he asked which service it was due to have.

"I don’t know. The car just says it wants a service," was my reply. The adviser went off to chat to someone and came back to point out that the car is less than a year old and does not need a service until March 2017. He took the car away and reset the computer so it didn’t feel like it needed attention anymore.

Fine, I said, but as I was already there and didn’t expect to see the car until later that day, could they fix the cover for the heads-up display unit which had become detached?

"You’ll have to book it in," said the adviser. "It is booked in, that’s why I am here," I pointed out. The advisor took the car away and I had coffee.

Eventually he came back to tell me that they had never had to fix a heads-up display unit before and there was only one technician who can do it. He was on leave and would only be back mid-January.

What this whole exercise showed was that we are extremely reliant on the advice of computers. The computer in the Passat said it wanted a service because, as the adviser advised, it had been programmed incorrectly. It happens, computers are only as accurate as the initial data that they are given.