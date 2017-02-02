Audi A3’s hefty price tag lessens appeal

I bring the A4 into the equation simply because the A3, particularly in sedan form, seemed to offer enough refinement and style to make it a more compelling choice compared with the previous-generation A4.

Of course, the new A4 is a considerable step forward in the refinement stakes, but perhaps not as much in the styling department. Nonetheless, it still manages to move the game forward, particularly with its optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which places it above the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Until recently, it was also the more superior product to its A3 sibling by virtue of that instrument cluster, aside from the obvious rear passenger and boot size advantage.

Now Audi has made available the option of the same Virtual Cockpit for the A3, once again making it an even more enticing package. We recently spent time with the 2.0 TDI sedan to see if the updates are worthwhile.