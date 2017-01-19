Subaru seeking the American way

The overall refinement has been markedly improved, with the ride quality particularly smooth and the occupants more cosseted and isolated from most road imperfections. The engine has a more refined character and is only marred somewhat by the standard continuously variable transmission gearbox when asked to gallop. Keep throttle inputs steady and the dreaded engine drone is firmly kept at bay.

Space is generous, but it means the Forester has lost much of its wagon design of yore in favour of SUV-like proportions — headroom and passenger and luggage space is among the best in the segment. This proved to be perfect for my house move, and cumbersome items such as a stepladder were easily swallowed up by reclining the rear seatbacks. Refuse bags full of clothing and all other paraphernalia were easily gobbled up by the vehicle.

Engine performance is good, if not particularly great, and it is a shame Subaru has discontinued its superb 2.0l boxer turbodiesel, saying markets such as SA, Europe and Australia are too small to justify its existence. China and the US, the manufacturer’s biggest markets, are vehemently averse to oil-burners.

That said, the 2.5l, four-cylinder motor is relatively frugal, returning 9.0l/100km over the test period, which is a far cry from this engine’s predecessor, which easily quaffed in the region of 13l/100km without even provoking the pedal.