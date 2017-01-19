Questions rage despite belated Kuga recall

In 1980, Ford recalled more than 21-million vehicles in the US produced in the previous decade due to a fault that could see the automatic transmission shift accidentally from park into reverse. During the 10 years the vehicles were on the road, the authorities linked 100 deaths to the fault.

What did Ford do? It recalled the models so a sticker could be put on the dashboard to warn the driver. Ford does not have a great history of managing vehicle recalls.

Recall campaigns, referred to in dealerships as "service campaigns", can be for anything from a loose carpet to major faults such as Toyota’s unintended acceleration, General Motors’ faulty ignition switches, Honda’s electric window switches and the Takata airbag crisis that hit most car makers.

Action

Most of the time, action does not take 10 years, with safety authorities and government agencies getting involved or the manufacturer instigating a recall. So what happened with the Ford Kuga fire crisis that has seen as many as 48 vehicles catch fire?

This week Ford Southern Africa finally gave in to pressure from consumers, the media and the National Consumer Commission and recalled 4,556 units of the 1.6 Ecoboost-equipped Kuga built between December 2012 and February 2014.