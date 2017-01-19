Harder, faster, sexier Porsche beauties on the way

A layer of wider, faster and more powerful GTS models is about to be draped over the top of the Porsche 911 range.

Five GTS models will be blanketed across the standard 911 models, all pushing their top speeds out beyond 300km/h thanks to a new turbocharger and stickier aerodynamics.

When the GTS arrives in a few months’ time, its upgraded 3.0l six-cylinder engines will add another 22kW of power to give the five models 331kW, which will also be up 15kW on the last GTS generation.

The horizontally opposed motor pumps out 550Nm of torque from 2,150r/min to 5,000r/ min in a range-topping package offered with either the seven-speed manual gearbox or the PDK dual-clutch transmission.

The GTS upgrade will be available on both the coupé and cabriolet versions of rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera, the all-wheel drive Carrera 4, plus the all-wheel drive 911 Targa.

The hardest hitter of them, the all-paw 911 Carrera 4 GTS, will punch to 100km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds, while the lighter rear-drive version claims the badge’s top-speed honours with 312km/h. The PDK version of this model also has the lowest consumption figure, with a claimed 8.3l/100km, giving it 188g/km CO2 emissions.