Adverse weather puts rally drivers and cars to test

"I am proud of all Toyota entrants challenging in this demanding rally, and have conquered the gruelling terrain with their Toyota-badged vehicles. This year, out of the 79 vehicles which had participated in the car category, 36 were made up of Toyota vehicles, such as the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser," says Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda.

The bikes category saw Sam Sunderland (KTM) coming up trumps ahead of Matthias Walkner (KTM) in second and Farres Guell (KTM) in third.

In the quads class, it was Sergey Karyakin (Yamaha) who finished ahead of the pack in Class 1, followed by Ignacio Casale (Yamaha) in second

and Pablo Copetti (Yamaha) in third spot.

Meanwhile, the UTV category was won by the team of Torres-Roldan (Polaris), followed by Fujang-Wei (Polaris) in second spot. The team of Ravil-Shubin (Polaris) was third.

Then it was the popular trucks section where Class 1 yielded the team of Ingels-Raes-Wrzos (MAN) as class winners ahead of De Groot-Van de

Langenberg-Van der Pas (DAF) in second position.

Third spot went to the team of Smulevic-Corkburn-Coquart (MAN). Class 2 was won

by Nikolaev-Yakovlev-Rybakov (Kamaz), followed in second by the team of Sotnikov-Akumadeev-Leonov (Kamaz). Third spot went to De Rooy-Torrallarvona-Rodewald (Iveco).

In Class 3, it was the team of Robineau-Martins-Berghmans (Iveco) that finished first ahead of Boucou-Martinez-Cazeres (DAF) in second. Third went to team Rickler del Mare-Giovanetti-Cini (Iveco).

Overall, this year’s Dakar was marred by unpredictable weather phenomenons that plagued most participants. Nonetheless, lessons have been learnt by the organisers regarding contingency plans should an impromptu change to the route be required during the race.

Still with rallying, the build-up to the first event of the 2017 World Rally Championship is over as this weekend’s Rally Monte Carlo heralds the start of one of the most keenly anticipated seasons in memory.

Dynamic new look World Rally Cars will echo through the French Alps as four of the world’s biggest automotive manufacturers begin the fight for supremacy in motorsport’s toughest championship for production based cars. The 13-round series spans four continents in an 11-month global tour, encompassing extreme temperatures that can reach a scorching 35°C in Sardinia, Spain and plunge to a bone-chilling -25°C in the harsh Swedish winter.