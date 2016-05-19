THE MOTORSPORT LAP: Dutch courage

THIS past weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix was somewhat of a throwback to the 1990s. Think of team-mates Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna contesting so fiercely for the title that they collided on track on more than one occasion.

A similar scenario played out at the Barcelona circuit with both Mercedes AMG drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg colliding with each other and dashing any hopes of scoring points, let alone winning the race. The jury is still out on who actually caused the accident, but the incident opened the door for Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen to win the race, making him the youngest F1 driver — at 17 years old — to do so.

Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished second and third respectively.

The Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup went to Silverstone at the weekend where the team of Baumann/Jaafar/Buhk in their HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 took the first place laurels. They were followed by the team of Vanthoor/Vervisch/Vantoor in their Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi R8 LMS in second place. The third spot went to the team of Ineichen/Bleekemolen/Bortolotti in their GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Meanwhile, at the Mopar Cape 3 Hour endurance race, Cape Town crew Nick Adcock and Simon Murray dominated their second African Endurance race when they drove the Rico Barlow Racing/Aid Call 24/7 Ligier JS49 to an emphatic victory on Saturday evening.

Another home crew, Francis Carruthers and Johan Engelbrecht’s Harp Motorsport Malta No. 1 Juno SS3, came second, while the Johannesburg crew of Theo van Vuuren and Bradley Scorer in their Alfa Romeo GT rounded off the third podium spot.

The FIA World Rallycross Championship went to Belgium where Mattias Ekstrom (EKS, Audi S1) once again proved his mettle when he clinched first position, his second podium finish in as many races. He was followed by Sebastien Loeb (Team Peugeot Hansen, Peugeot 208 WRX), with Petter Solberg (Petter Solberg World RX Team, Citroen DS3) in third.

The third round of the Northern Regions Regional Karting Championship took place at a rather damp Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria. The inclement weather meant that only two of the three races scheduled were completed before the track was deemed un-driveable by race officials.

Nonetheless, this saw the Rotax DD2 Gearbox, the top category in South African karting, won by Justin Allison who built on good results earlier in the season to end up overall winner for the day after two wins and a second place.

Another Masters driver, Eugene Gous, was third, followed by an impressive Rachelle du Plessis, while favourite Bradley Liebenberg, the current DD2 National champ, had poor finishes in the first two races but fought his way back to second in the final race and ended up fifth.