RUMOUR HAS IT... Sporting partnership; farewell to retro?

Sporting partnership

A local newspaper in Austria is reporting that Magna-Steyr will build the replacement for the BMW Z4 and Toyota’s born-again Supra.

About 60,000 of the two jointly developed cars will start production at Magna’s Graz, Austria, production facilities in 2018, Klien Zeitung is reporting. While BMW and Toyota have not yet returned calls on the subject, the report insists BMW sources said the shared-architecture sports cars will take the place of two Mini models at Graz.

The Toyota version will see the rebirth of the Supra badge, while the BMW, code-named G29 and expected to be called the Z5, will replace the Z4 and will revert to its original, lighter, soft-top body style.

A coupe version of the BMW is in the works, along with a range that includes both four-and six-cylinder power, plus a race-bred hybrid for extra performance.

The two companies began their joint-venture associations in 2011, and their projects include hydrogen fuel cells, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric technology and a front-drive, cheap small car architecture.

BMW has, in the past, been ambiguous about whether it would replace the Z4, which it launched in 2009. It cited falling sales of two-door coupes and convertibles worldwide for refusing to confirm the model’s third generation, though the second generation had strayed from the original soft top’s sharper focus to become a heavier mini grand tourer, with a folding hard-top roof.

The Z4 is the slowest selling BMW model, delivering 0.3% of its 2015 volume, but the tie-up with Toyota has slashed the development costs of its replacement while upping the tempo on technology.

BMW CEO Harald Krueger said: "We will occupy the segment once more. It’s not big, but it’s important for the strength of the brand. BMW has a long roadster tradition."

The Mini Paceman has been cancelled and won’t be replaced (and neither will the coupe or the roadster), while the production of the Countryman has been moved to the independent VDL Nedcar plant in the Netherlands. The Magna plant in Graz also builds the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and will build a model for Jaguar next year.

Farewell to retro?

Is it the end for the retro Toyota FJ Cruiser? Toyota SA says no, but its counterparts in Australia have issued a press release advising that production of the quirky off-roader will come to an end this August.

"It will leave lasting memories as one of the most iconic vehicles in Toyota’s rich SUV history, helping to bring renewed energy to the Toyota brand," says Tony Cramb, executive director of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia.

The FJ Cruiser was the true successor to the original FJ40 Land Cruiser which ended production in 1984. In the 1990s Toyota was looking for something unique for the US market and began a design study which led to the birth of the FJ Cruiser. With a focus on the US market, the FJ was only available with a V6 petrol motor and the lack of a diesel option hampered sales in other markets. However, its retro looks, unique doors and the fact that it had all the capabilities of the more expensive Prado ensured it found plenty of fans.

No GT for SA

Ford says that after more than 10,800 people showed interest online in buying its new GT supercar, the company received 6,506 completed applications from people around the world in the one-month window to apply to purchase the new EcoBoost-powered, carbon-fibre model.

"We’re excited by the enthusiasm fans are showing for the new Ford GT," says Dave Pericak, director, Global Ford Performance. "This initial application window is just one of many ways fans and potential owners will have to connect with our all-new supercar even before it hits the streets."

Ford is now reviewing applications and will start notifying potential owners in the next 90 days. Hundreds of registrants submitted videos with their applications, hoping to bolster their chances of purchasing one of the first 500 GTs.

The all-new production supercar is expected to start arriving in customers’ garages by the end of 2016. Unfortunately, none of those garages will be in SA, at least not officially anyway.

Put to the test

Porsche has announced that its GT race car will be replaced by a new car in 2017. The successor to the 911 RSR has already completed a successful roll-out on the test track in Weissach and it will now enter a test phase on selected racetracks around the world.

At its first test runs at Weissach, the majority of the Porsche works drivers were able to get a first impression of the new car. "It is definitely unusual to put several drivers behind the wheel at a roll-out," says Marco Ujhasi, overall project manager GT Works Motorsport. "But since all of our works drivers are involved in the development of the new car, the ones who could fit it into their schedules came to Weissach and turned a couple of laps."

The first outing of the RSR successor is planned for January 2017 at the 24-hour race at Daytona.