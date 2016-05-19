ROAD TEST: McLaren’s 570S — a seriously rewarding drive

MENTION the McLaren F1 to any enthusiast and their heart will skip a beat. It is a legend, an icon. With a top speed of 390.7km/h it remains the fastest naturally aspirated road car ever built. Only 64 road car versions were manufactured and today they are worth a fortune.

Then there is the company’s impact in the world of Formula 1. The battles between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the McLaren-Honda are engrained in history, part of a chapter that has never been repeated.

Like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bugatti, McLaren is a brand revered around the world, but unlike the F1, it is a brand that is more accessible today than it has ever been. Accessible is a relative term when we are talking about cars in this league, but in recent years the company has entered a new era.

The latest chapter is titled Sports Series and it begins with the 570S. Costing R3,750,000 (a price not helped by the current exchange rate to the pound) it is the entry-level model before the arrival of the 540C. Unlike the F1, which had the devilish ability to make you want to phone your nearest and dearest and tell them you love them before setting out, the 570S is billed as more of an everyday sportscar.

Like its bigger brethren, it boasts a full carbon fibre chassis which contributes to its low weight of 1,313kg. The chassis itself weighs only 75kg. It is also a true mid-engined, rear-wheel drive sportscar, with a twin turbo V8 that generates 419kW at a heady 7,400r/min.

It is also rather pretty, with a combination of dynamic looks and elegant curves. There are many elements that give it the modern McLaren look, particularly at the front which is inspired by the P1 hypercar. The rear is very different though, with those curvaceous flanks leading to LED eyes on each side and a massive diffuser. Interestingly there is no rear wing — just a simple integrated spoiler lip.

The interior also echoes other models, with the centre console dominated by the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital displays in the instrument cluster. In a bid to make the 570S more of an everyday sportscar, the designers have also included more carpeting, even on the side sills which is tricky to keep clean when you climb in on a wet day. Access is also easier with a wider aperture for the dihedral (vertically opening, to you and me) doors.

But it is not about the carpeting, or the cup holders or the decent amount of luggage space. It is about the drive and the 570S does not disappoint, although as I’ve mentioned elsewhere in this edition, the enjoyment was slightly delayed.

To be an everyday sportscar, the 570S has to be able to contend with all types of road conditions. In Joburg traffic it was remarkably relaxed, reflecting a trend that started with the Audi R8 and possibly the Porsche 911 before that. It coped well with heavy traffic and could pull away relatively quietly and smoothly from the traffic lights if you are in the mood for a relaxing drive to the office.

Get it onto some of the bumpier roads of Gauteng, such as the R511, and things became a little more uncomfortable. I am not going to lie, the "moobs" were feeling it a bit, and I would not have wanted to spend too much time on this type of surface.

Get it onto an open road though and the 570S grins a wide grin, says thank you for getting away from the hustle and bustle and gives you everything your heart desires. Switch to one of the sport modes, stretch your fingers (I recommend the optional longer MSO paddles) and flick the paddle down a gear. Then hold it until all 419kW are available to you at 7,400r/min by which time the engine is screaming behind your head and you have a grin that reflects the Mac’s facade. Be careful though (or be on a racetrack), because McLaren claims that in just 9.5 seconds you will be at 200km/h and I don’t doubt it.

The driving position is perfect and it really feels as though you are sitting in the centre of the car with everything pivoting around you. It is extremely well planted at speed and turns into the corners with pinpoint accuracy. Depending on the road surface it can still feel a little nervous on occasion, but understand the road and you can have a blast.

The seven-speed twin clutch transmission is brilliant. It channels all that power to the rear wheels with a real level of confidence as you explore the amount of grip available in each corner. And the carbon ceramic brakes scrub off that speed with minimum fuss.

McLaren describes the 570S and its Sports Series as its "entry level" but there is nothing entry level about it. It has real character and fulfils that passion for speed. It might not match up to the 650S in the power stakes, but it is not found wanting. Sadly, the exchange rate means it does not have an entry-level price, which is the only real issue, particularly when compared to rivals like the 911.

But if you do not put a price on performance and exclusivity, then this is one seriously rewarding machine.

MCLAREN 570S

WE LIKE: Styling, performance, comfort (yes, really), exclusivity

WE DISLIKE: Prefers smooth tarmac, price

VERDICT: One seriously rewarding machine

TECH SPECS

ENGINE

Type: V8 twin turbo

Capacity: 3,799cc

Power: 419kW at 7,400r/min

Torque: 600Nm at 5,000-6,500r/min

TRANSMISSION

Type: Seven-speed twin-clutch

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Rear-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE (claimed)

0-100km/h: 3.2 seconds

Top Speed: 328km/h

Fuel Consumption: 10.7l/100km

CO2 Emissions: 249g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Air-conditioning, four-way adjustable front seats, sound system with USB port, dual front airbags, 14-inch steel wheels

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Three-year/unlimited km

Service Plan: Three-year/unlimited km

Price: R3,750,000

Lease*: R79,676 per month

* At 10% over 60 months no deposit.

MOTOR NEWS star rating: Four stars