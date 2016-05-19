ROAD SAFETY: Keeping children safe

CHILD safety is something that should never be compromised and it is for this reason that SA finally woke up to the idea of protecting our kids and introduced child seat legislation in April last year. Sadly not everyone put their child’s safety first.

Discuss the topic with anyone and chances are that Volvo will come up. The company was testing child seats back as the 1960s and, as we found out when we visited its facility in 2014, it is determined to remain the benchmark. Now Volvo has announced that it is launching a range of three new child seats with a focus on design, comfort and convenience.

"We understand that many people find child safety in cars a complex and sometimes confusing subject," says Lotta Jakobsson, senior technical leader, Injury Prevention at Volvo Cars Safety Centre. "We have focused for many years on communicating clear guidelines around how child seats should be used and the correct way to install them."

Teaching adults how to install and operate a child seat is one thing, getting the child to stay in the seat is entirely another.

"Our focus is on ensuring that young children travel in the safest manner possible, depending on their size and age. This means rearward-facing up to the age of at least three or four years and after that with child seats or booster cushions up to 140cm in height. The safety benefits are unquestionable, yet many parents unwittingly allow their children to sit forward-facing too early. One of the many reasons quoted for this is comfort — the child complains that there is not enough legroom, or is too warm due to the upholstery," he says.

The company says that its new-generation child seats are made with a more breathable and comfortable upholstery comprising 80% wool textile which makes the seats smoother to the touch, highly durable and better-performing in both hot and cold climates. The seats also have a slimmer design aimed at increasing legroom and overall comfort.

"We believe that children will be more comfortable in our new rearward-facing seat and that this will encourage parents to keep their children rearward-facing for longer. This will have a direct impact on overall child safety and supports Vision 2020, where no one will be killed or seriously injured in a Volvo car by the year 2020," she adds.

The seats are designed to suit the needs of children of different ages and include a rearward-facing infant seat for up to 13kg, or one year, a rearward-facing child seat for children from nine months to six years and a forward facing booster seat for children between three and 10 years. The seats will be available in SA from July.