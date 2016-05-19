LAUNCH NEWS: Staying in contact

CONTINENTAL has launched its sportiest passenger tyre yet, the Sport Contact 6 (SP6), which caters for the highest echelons of performance cars. Available in sizes ranging from 19 to 23 inches, the fully imported tyre is said to feature some industry firsts and has a speed rating of 350km/h.

Compared to its predecessor — the Sport Contact 5 (SP5) — the SP6 is said to offer a 14% improvement in steering precision and an 11% increase in dry handling. High-speed performance sees a 10% improvement, while wear and noise levels are said to be 7% better. Under demanding racetrack conditions, Continental claims it provides 4% more grip.

Over and above a new tread pattern design which is said to improve the lateral forces exerted on the tyre for better cornering and stability, the tyre also features new construction technology. This includes something called Aralon 350, which uses two strands of high-strength aramid and one strand of flexible nylon, which are tightly wound together.

Ryan Visagie, brand manager at the company, says the material acts like an additional steel belt and its construction allows the tyre to flexibly adapt to varying requirements. This is beneficial in particular to the centrifugal forces acting on the tyre at high speeds, he says.

The new tyre also includes something called the Black Chilli compound which debuted in the SP5 and is said to have the ability to allow the minute roughness and irregularities of the road surface to penetrate the rubber and create better adhesion between the road and tyre. The new tyre is said to take this further with something called Atomic Force Compatabilisers (yes, Continental made that word up), a compound in the tyre that acts like small suction cups between the tyre and asphalt, to offer maximum grip under most conditions.

To put that tyre technology wizardry to the test, we were let loose in Mercedes-AMG vehicles shod with the new tyres at the Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane. This included skidpan exercises to see how well the tyre handled wet conditions. It was what one would expect of a tyre of this calibre and it would have been great to have a competitor tyre to benchmark it against. Then it was on to the track in Merc A45 AMG hatches to ascertain the grip and high-speed performance of the tyre. Once again, the tyre performed as expected.

While tyres are arguably the most overlooked item on a vehicle, they remain the most important as they are the only connection of the vehicle to terra firma. Thus, it remains the most important safety aspect of a vehicle and one that requires the utmost attention in daily maintenance and when replacing.

The company has also adopted a new approach to automotive safety under its Vision Zero banner, which aims to reduce and ultimately eradicate vehicle injuries and fatalities due to accidents.

"Continental’s aim is to make Vision Zero a reality for every driver," Niel Langner, marketing manager of Continental Tyre SA, says. "The company has a well-earned and respected reputation for producing tyres with industry-best braking performance. By integrating this with Continental’s cutting-edge advanced driver assistance systems and car-to-car communications technologies, we believe that an accident-free future is attainable."