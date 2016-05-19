LAUNCH NEWS: Mercedes GLS quietly going about its job

SO IT’s all about downsizing these days, right? We are constantly told that it’s the way to go — smaller vehicles, smaller engines, lower consumption and lower emissions. We picture our cities full of little electric vehicles or Smart cars.

Certainly that is the perception of the urban traffic situation in Europe, but yet SUVs topped the European sales charts for the first time ever in 2015. Granted, it was the small SUV market that expanded the most, led by the Renault Captur, but large SUV sales grew by an astonishing 27%, spearheaded by the BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport.

Of course, downsizing could well mean moving down from a BMW X5 to a Nissan Qashqai, thus remaining in the SUV segment, but it is clear that large SUVs are as popular as ever and this applies equally to SA. Sit in the traffic and chances are that unless you are actually in a large SUV, you are sitting in the shadow of a Range Rover, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne or a BMW X5. And let’s not forget that super luxury models like the Maserati Levante and Bentley Bentayga are set to join them shortly.

Then there is a model that is a slightly rarer sight on our roads, the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. We don’t know how popular it is because Mercedes SA does not report its sales figures, but generally you will be lucky to see one in a day.

Not surprisingly, Merc throws a lot of its marketing money at the M-Class, or rather the GLE as it is known these days. It also has its small SUV, the GLC and its crossover, the GLA, all of which are relatively new and eager to take a share of their respective segments. There is also the G-Class, or Gelandewagen, but that is a legend and it sells itself.

The GL, however, seems like the lost soul, which is a pity because it ticks all the boxes in terms of luxury, prestige, ability and even practicality courtesy of its vast interior and third row of seats.

Now the company has released the latest rendition (a facelift really), along with a new name, the GLS. The name signifies that Merc views the model as the S-Class of its SUVs.

In part we can understand this, but it lacks some of the interior appointments of the S, particularly when it comes to instrumentation.

Externally, it adopts a new look both front and rear, reflecting other SUVs from the brand, and there are also new paint options and alloy wheels. The interior has also been updated, with a redesigned instrument panel, new three-spoke steering wheel and a revised centre console with the latest touchpad for the infotainment system. The GLS also gets the iPad look infotainment screen which connects you to the world via the Comand Online system.

Under the skin changes include new Dynamic Select gearbox settings, an upgraded Airmatic air suspension system and some models also get Merc’s nine-speed 9G-Tronic auto box. There are also a host of new driver assistance systems, a number of which come straight from the S-Class.

Improvements in terms of power and efficiency have also been made to the engines, starting off with the 190kW GLS350d. The GLS500 now gets an additional 15kW to pump things up to 335kW from the biturbo V8 and then there is the big daddy, the GLS63 AMG, which gets an extra 20kW, taking it to 430kW.

We travelled to the Kruger Park to put all three models through their paces and found once again that this is an underrated package. On the road all models provided superb levels of refinement and comfort with some of the best noise insulation in the business — even on the rapidly degrading roads around Sabie and Hazyview.

The GLS lacks that king-of-the-hill feel of something like the Range Rover and, to be honest, there are some elements that seem a little dated, particularly when compared to the S-Class, but it still has that feeling of prestige about it. And it has space, lots and lots of space. Even the third row of seats have fairly decent head and legroom for adults and, of course, they can be folded away effortlessly at the touch of a button.

The diesel version provides ample power for most people; after all, the GLS is rarely going to venture out of the urban cage, and it should offer the best consumption. The AMG is, of course, brutal in its power delivery and its signature soundtrack and as one of the top markets in the world, it will be a big seller.

However, it was the GLS500 that impressed the most with its ample power and smooth response through that 9G-Tronic box. The diesel ran out of puff on the odd occasion and its weight could hamper consumption slightly, but the V8 requires little effort to do anything.

Anything also includes going off-road, something we know most owners, in fact most owners of any luxury SUV, are never going to do. We found ourselves in an old quarry near Hoedspruit where we got to put the models through their paces. Despite having all the off-road wizardry, the AMG models were parked to the side, mainly due to their low ground clearance, so it was left to the 350 and 500 to fly the flag.

An electronic suspension failure aside, which saw the suspension refuse to raise and the GLS drag its arse over a few obstacles with much cringing on my part, the small off-road excursion was effortless. Raise the suspension to its full and it floated over obstacles, while the numerous systems that operate within ensured an exceptional level of grip.

The long wheelbase at 3,075mm will require some consideration if you do go off-road but the systems all compensate well and it did not put a wheel wrong.

Priced from R1,283,000 the new GLS remains a superb package. It might not set any new benchmarks like the S-Class, but as far as luxury, refinement, space, prestige and ability are concerned, it certainly deserves its star.