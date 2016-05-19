CLASSIC NEWS: Guide helps gauge value

THE market for rare collectors’ cars recovered some lost ground in April and moved back into positive territory for the year. The Historic Automobile Group Index Top 50 benchmark was up 1.22% month on month and is up 1.06% since the beginning of the year.

Both Porsche and Ferrari contributed to the gain with the Porsche Index rising 4.83% and the Ferrari Index 4.51% compared to March.

Buyers are focusing on low mileage, perfect, complete and original cars that are technically and historically fully documented. The market for lower quality cars has seen significant price declines of 20% or more over the past nine months, according to the group.

If you are in the market for a classic car, where do you go to find out what a car is worth? Commonly, many people attend classic club meetings, follow the auction scene or have a look at the ads in specialised media.

However, there is now a global resource in the form of Classic Trader which features a new interactive guide revealing the financial performance of the top 100 individual classic cars which have recorded the biggest shifts in value over the past six years.

The site is based in Germany and tracks the price of vehicles around the world, as well as posting details of many of those for sale.

The interactive guide puts the exotic De Tomaso Mangusta first, with a growth of more than 500% since 2010. Three British icons (Rolls-Royce Phantom II, +499%, Aston Martin DB2/4, +469% and DB4 Vantage Volante, +330%), two German classics (BMW M1, +449% and Mercedes 190SL roadster, +412%) and three Ferraris (512 BB, +392%, 500 Superfast, +354% and 212 Inter Europa by Vignale, +330%) complete the top 10 with French Talbot-Lago T26 GS (+327%).

While the report highlights a somewhat predictable rise among the most sought-after models, more humble cars such as the Fiat 850 Spider and Lancia Integrale Evo 1 are proving to be equally desirable as they have doubled or even tripled in value since 2010.

"Our decision to add this valuable reference tool to the website was inspired by a wish to cater for what many call ‘passion investing’; it is for anybody who enjoys classic vehicles and wishes to gain an insight of the classic car market, specific popular marques and interesting trending phenomena within market movements, with a view to investment. Like many other alternative investments, the classic car market is short of affordable, reliable, accurate information and/or analysis," says Classic Trader MD Timo Joost.

While monitoring classic vehicle trends by recording auction prices achieved over a period of time is a foolproof way to keep one’s finger on the market pulse, the company says it has identified specific cars which have been sold within a certain timeframe, and calculated their increase (or decrease) in value.

This method ensures that only like-for-like scenarios are compared, giving much higher confidence in the figures, instead of potentially basing assumptions on model value spikes that may be due to a particular car’s racing history or some other factor.

The analysis also shows average prices achieved by popular models such as the Mini, Ford Escort and Ford Capri; interestingly, although the Mini and the Capri show an increase of 32% and 24% respectively, the Escort reports a loss of 32%.

Calculating averages, in fact, does not take into account other factors; for example, the rise in value of the Escort Mexico and the resulting flooding of the market with less prestigious Escort versions may have brought the average value down, says the company.