CLASSIC NEWS: Aston seeks new life

FOR many an enthusiast, finding a classic car in a barn is a dream come true. Around the world there are stories of vehicles that have disappeared for decades and then suddenly reappear covered in dust and the occasional chicken.

Barn finds, as they are known, attract a great deal of attention. Sometimes they grab headlines, such as the Le Baillon Collection, but usually it is just one model.

The latest to appear in our inbox is an early Aston Martin DBS, which has been sleeping in a barn since 1986 and is set to be offered for sale by Silverstone Auctions in the UK this week.

This right-hand drive DBS is the definition of a true barn find. Despite three decades collecting dust, it still exudes Aston Martin’s iconic presence and style. Delivered new to its first owner in the UK on November 5 1968, it was finished in mink bronze with a red Connolly leather interior, and the specification included a Motorola radio, Borg Warner automatic gearbox, power assisted steering, fog and spot lamps and air conditioning.

Two years later the car was subsequently purchased by a new owner and shipped to the Channel Island of Jersey. It was in regular use up until 1986 when, with just 30,565 miles on the clock, the owner chose to roll his Aston into a barn where it has stayed ever since.

Today this iconic motor car is in close to original condition, still with its original paint colour and interior, but now in need of a full restoration with its mechanical condition unknown. The original six-cylinder engine number 400/3728/S is mated to an automatic gearbox and the car is essentially complete. One of just 787 examples produced, it has a sale estimate of £50,000 to £60,000.

Nick Whale, MD of Silverstone Auctions, said: "This is one of the most exciting barn finds of the year. Having been left untouched for 30 years this DBS needs restorative care, but to find an iconic car like this one with its original features is a fantastic opportunity for someone to acquire a desirable early car, which is prime for restoration or to rebuild to their specifications."