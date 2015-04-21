Technology on the road to a safer drive for all

REMEMBER when a car was all about the wheels and the engine? When you considered yourself lucky to have a stereo with knobs that moved along a badly lit line to pick up radio stations?

Technology in the automotive industry has moved on since then and is picking up speed. Drive a new car out of the showroom and a day later your friend will show off a car that has more connectivity, is even more fuel efficient and has umpteen more gadgets.

Who is leading the automotive tech revolution? Audi, BMW, Mercedes or Jaguar? They are all ploughing billions into research and development that will ensure that cars in five years’ time are vastly different to those of today. "The business is going that way, that we have to be faster with technology," says Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson.

The priority seems to be connectivity, with touch screens in centre consoles to control almost every element of the cars and their drivers’ connection to the outside world.

Audi has a rather nice take on it by moving the information screen off the centre console and putting it in the instrument cluster of its TT model, controlled by one dial and a small number of buttons.

The screen in the Tesla Model S is so big it puts laptop screens to shame. But it does everything, including browsing full-sized internet pages, displaying maps, connecting to almost every radio station in the world and adjusting the climate control. It also keeps track of the electric car’s battery, which is drained by all that connectivity.

...

VOLVO has also gone the way of a large touch screen in its new XC90 SUV. It has teamed up with Apple to provide Apple CarPlay and, like the Tesla, the screen displays almost all the controls except for putting the car into gear and steering. There are only eight buttons on the centre console, the rest happens on the screen. It is all very simple, very Scandinavian.

This is all geared at making driving simpler. Ultimately, simplicity will be autonomous driving, when drivers use their touch screens to watch television or browse the web while the car navigates the traffic.

Autonomous cars are the goal of every manufacturer, but do not expect to see them on our roads any time soon. "If anyone tells you there will be autonomous cars running through our cities soon, that is bull," says Peter Mertens, senior vice-president of research and development at Volvo.

Volvo — like many other manufacturers — is testing self-driving cars. It has built a full test facility with streets, buildings and traffic in Sweden. The project is called Drive-Me and it started in 2013. By 2017 it will include 100 cars equipped with various levels of self-driving kit being operated by both engineers and customers.

Sweden has some of the best-behaved drivers in the world, so perhaps Mertens and his team should bring some of the cars to SA and see how they cope.

The computer would probably have a fit when minibus taxis weave across traffic and stop abruptly.

Autonomous cars are also aimed at improving safety. Today, seat belts are connected to computers tthat automatically tighten them when they sense an impact. They are synchronised to the airbags, which is why airbags are called a supplementary restraint systems. Without a seatbelt being worn, the airbags won’t do their job.

...

MANY cars are already fitted with automatic braking systems, which react faster than any driver can. Cameras in the front of the car, usually combined with radar, will hit the brakes if a driver has not spotted an obstacle ahead. Volvo’s detection system automatically brakes the car if drivers haven’t spotted a car coming from the right when turning left at a junction.

Some models can parallel park or alley dock themselves. Volvo is planning a car that will park itself after the driver has left it. A test vehicle can already drop a driver, head to the nearest multistorey car park, lock itself and wait to be summoned via an app. It will then restart and return to pick up its driver.

All of this technology is leading to the autonomous car, but for now it is comforting to know that manufacturers are doing all they can to keep us safe.