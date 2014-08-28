ROAD TEST: Tried and tested recipe

THE latest generation of the Isuzu KB was a long time coming. This gave the company’s designers and engineers time to sit back and see what their rivals were up to. So long, in fact, that it started to have an impact on vehicle sales.

In the meantime Volkswagen entered the market with its Amarok. Toyota launched the new Hilux while Mitsubishi put its new Triton into the market. Ford produced the Ranger and its more lifestyle oriented Mazda BT-50 sibling. The game was on.

One would think that this put Isuzu in a strong position. After all, you can look at all these rivals and then come up with something that beats them all. Or not. Some of the rivals have lost market share because they went too lifestyle. Some have taken too many elements from the car market and forgotten that many double cab bakkies are also workhorses that have an important job to do.

Isuzu seems to have decided that the best thing is to remain in the middle of the road. The exterior styling stops short of the truck-like image of the Ranger but avoids being all Sunday mountain biker like the Triton.

It retains an element of masculinity which works really well and even manages to continue a bit of a family theme from previous generations.

The side profile is not an easy one for designers to work with, I admit. It has to have two doors and a load box and a front wing. I cannot say that any of the models in this segment really have anything intere sting about their side profile. It is all about the front and most designers will admit that.

The inside too is a bit average if I am honest. Do not get me wrong, it is all good and some elements are quite car-like but it does not create a topic of conversation like that in the Ranger or Amarok. It has plenty of bells and whistles and a good driving position and, again, it fulfils the role of being about both business and leisure — but it does not set any new benchmarks.

The driving position is good and there is plenty of all-round visibility, even with the canopy fitted on our test unit. You get a decent radio/CD player although it has one of those mini-USB ports which requires a separate cable preventing you from just plugging in a normal USB or your iPod.

The rear seats provide good space and legroom for occupants and as a long-distance cruiser for those who might want to venture out of the city on the weekend or on holiday jaunts, it fits the bill.

There is one major issue for those who might want to pack in all their holiday paraphernalia, though. The central locking system does not lock the rear tailgate which makes the contents vulnerable to the unwelcome attention of those who might fancy helping themselves to your stuff. Being able to lock the canopy would, of course, help with this a bit.

On the road the engine pulls well with its 380Nm of torque although the powerplant itself feels a little dated. It has an almost agricultural feel about it — especially around town — but it cruises well on the open road and the all-wheel drive gave superb traction during the rather unseasonal spell of thunder showers that the highveld experienced.

The gearstick has none of the solid feel about it that you get in the Hilux or Amarok but on that point it could well be that there is a bit of a compromise to be made when it comes to providing strong off-road ability.

While I did not go bashing through any off-road tracks, it remained composed on gravel tracks providing that level of confidence that is so important on a slippery surface.

With four-wheel drive high and low options as well as a rear differential lock, the KB 300 should have all that traditional go-anywhere ability that has been inherent in multiple generations of Isuzu vehicles.

Overall Isuzu has come up with a strong contender. It might sit in the middle of the road compared to its rivals but that is probably its main appeal. It does everything a bakkie should do really well, balancing everyday appeal with real workhorse characteristics.

It falls short of beating our favourite, the Ranger, but presents a great alternative to the ever popular Toyota Hilux, which is due to be upgraded soon.

ISUZU KB 300 DTEQ 4X4 LX

WE LIKE: Styling, quality

WE DISLIKE: Lack of locking tailgate, loose gearbox feel, agricultural engine

VERDICT: Strong middle of the road contender

TECH SPECS

ENGINE

Type: Turbocharged diesel

Capacity: 2,999cc

Power: 130kW at 3,600r/min

Torque: 380Nm at 1,800-2,800r/min

TRANSMISSION

Type: Five-speed manual

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Four-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE (claimed)

0-100km/h: n/a

Top Speed: n/a

Fuel Consumption: 7.9l/100km

Emission: 209g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Multifunction steering wheel, climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, auxiliary inputs, electric windows, electric mirrors, remote central locking, rear park distance control, ABS with EBD, rear locking differential, six airbags

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Five-year/120,000km

Service Plan: Five-year/90,000km

Price: R473,400

Lease*: R10,058 per month.