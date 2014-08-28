LAUNCH NEWS: Perfect for people on the move

SINCE Ford launched the new Transit Custom in SA, I have spoken to many people about it when they are looking for a van or the bus option provided by its Tourneo sibling. Many are still surprised to learn that the one-ton Transit was actually built in Port Elizabeth between 1967 and 1974 before disappearing from the local scene for decades.

While it left our shores, its popularity in Europe and other parts of the world continued with a multitude of derivatives. It was also hugely customisable with everything from basic vans to police riot vehicles, ambulances, motorsport support vehicles and luxury motorhomes. Someone even put a Cosworth F1 engine into one in the UK which proved a hit at drag racing events.

Now Ford SA has expanded the range with the arrival of the long wheelbase and high roof versions of both the van and the bus, and a chassis cab derivative.

The company used the huge Expo Centre showgrounds at Nasrec in Johannesburg to reveal its latest versions. It also displayed a number of its Custom models equipped as ambulances, DHL courier vehicles and one that was equipped as a support vehicle for an off-road motorcycle team.

It also had its smaller Transit Connect models on display. This van has already won over the pundits, taking the 2014 International Van of the Year award, and it will be adding to the Transit range in 2015 in both van and people carrier derivatives.

It looks set to be a very strong contender in the urban van market providing major competition to the likes of the Volkswagen Caddy and Peugeot Partner.

But back to the current additions to the range. "We are now able to offer a one-stop shop," said Ford SA commercial vehicle manager Dale Reid.

This means some serious vans to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Crafter. High roof options of both the van and the bus ensure plenty of space for people or cargo and the long wheelbase versions allow for 12 and 18-seater bus versions.

We were given the usual talk about all the features of the vehicles and I have to say the list is quite long. The cab is full of kit including the Sync infotainment system on some versions that can stream audio from your mobile device and even read back text messages, although some models have a basic radio/CD combo.

The steering position is one of the most car-like in the business with full rake and reach adjustment which helps to optimise comfort. Cab storage is also one of the model’s fortes and for me is a highlight because there is underseat storage that can hide a laptop away from prying eyes. A number of bakkie manufacturers could learn a thing from the Transit.

There are also plenty of other innovations such as the magnets in the rear doors which lock to magnets on the side panels to prevent the wind blowing them open or shut during loading or offloading. Safety is also a major priority with a long list of equipment including load stabilisation and electronic stability systems.

I had the chance to put some of the models to the test on the roads in and around the Expo Centre and both the long wheelbase van and the chassis cab proved to be great to drive. The comfort is excellent and even visibility in the enormous van is superb thanks to the use of two wing mirrors and an optional reversing camera. This camera came into its own during a rather unusual exercise for a commercial vehicle, a gymkhana.

Normally something you do with a sportscar, the van had to be put through a series of slalom cones, reversed into a parking bay and through a narrow series of fenced curves. It was a cinch to control and was really confidence inspiring with the Econetic engines and six-speed manual gearbox making light work of the course. Even the chassis cab with a drop-side float bed was hurled through a separate gymkhana against the clock and it showed a remarkable level of agility, which will prove ideal in the urban environment, although of course at slower speeds than we were chucking it around at. Even the turning circle was good.

Depending on the length of the wheelbase and body, some models are front-wheel drive and others are rear-wheel drive.

All use the same six-speed manual with no current plans for an automatic although it is being researched at the moment in Europe where there have been a great many requests for a gearbox that is a little more stop/start traffic friendly.

Pricing for the chassis cab starts at R359,900 and R399,90 for the van. The large Tourneo bus derivatives start at R459,900.