FUTURE MODELS: Smart cat on its way

JAGUAR Land Rover (JLR) is on a resurgence of sorts following its takeover by Tata in 2008 which saw it sever its ties with its previous owners, Ford.

While speculation at the time was rife that the parent company would move the production and headquarters of the British brands from Coventry to India, the rumours were unfounded as things have essentially remained the same.

With Tata having injected copious amounts of money into the two iconic brands, some rather interesting products have found their way onto our roads in recent times. What with the Range Rover portfolios and Jaguar’s F-Type variants making significant inroads, it would seem that the brand is in a far better state than it was, say, a decade or so ago.

As Jaguar readies to expand its product offensive in the near future, one of its most important products will be the forthcoming XE compact sedan that will challenge the triumvirate that is the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It is a space of the market that the British marque has been more of a spectator in than a participant since the demise of the X-Type sedan in 2009. That model never quite upset the establishment with its underpinnings loosely based on the then Ford Mondeo, and thus never quite offered the dynamism nor polish of its German rivals. Since then it has been a case of going back to the drawing board for Ian Callum, head of JLR design, and his team and next year, at least in the instance of SA, the XE sedan will be made available after its official reveal.

It is touted by the company to be the most advanced vehicle in its segment as it will be first to offer an all-aluminium body construction, an area of expertise for the company as many of its recent products are mostly hewn from this lightweight material. Think Range Rover and F-Type, the former of which has seen a huge 420kg weight reduction compared to its predecessor. While technical details of the compact sports saloon are to be confirmed, it seems technology will be a talking point of the new model.

It will feature an eight-inch touchscreen interface called InControl Remote that will allow users of iOS and Android smartphones to connect to the car from wherever they are and control a range of vehicle functions. These include seven-day timed pre-setting of the climate control, locking or unlocking the doors, or even starting the engine.

The various system apps allow users to access smartphone apps through the car’s touchscreen to make conference calls, find a parking space or book a hotel room. The car also functions as a Wi-Fi hotspot, enabling multiple devices to connect to the internet.

A unique feature of the model will be its laser-based head-up display which is said to project a high-contrast image onto the windscreen to provide to the driver essential information such as speed and navigation instructions. The system is also said to be almost a third lighter than conventional systems.

"In-car technologies in this ever-more connected and fast-paced world are an integral part of your driving experience.

"With the all-new XE we’re introducing an entire suite of cutting-edge driver aids and entertainment systems. Designed and developed from scratch, they will ensure that every journey you take is simpler, more relaxing, safer and effortlessly enjoyable," says Mike Bell, Jaguar’s global connected car director.

As well as the light construction and infotainment, the model is also likely to be headlined by a high-performance R variant that will take on the likes of the BMW M3 and the Merc C63 AMG. As mentioned, while engines are yet to be announced, we can speculate that a detuned version of the current 5.0l V8 supercharged engine, pushing about 340kW, is not a far-fetched idea, but we will know for certain when the vehicle is officially unveiled in London on September 8.

The company will next year begin production of its new family of diesel and petrol turbo engines at its new engine manufacturing centre based near Wolverhampton in the UK. These are said to be up to 80kg lighter than their current counterparts, thanks to the extensive aluminium construction, and will also feature low friction, high performance to meet the growing customer demands for lower fuel consumption and cost of ownership.

Thanks to their design, which shares the same bore, stroke, cylinder-spacing and 500cc cylinder capacity, these can easily be configured to enable seamless installation across a range of models, with the ability to be up or down scaled to create smaller or larger displacement engines. In addition they will be engineered to accommodate various powertrain layouts, including rear and all-wheel drive configurations and even plug-in hybrids, while also having the ability of tacking on new engine technologies as they become available.

As economies of scale play an ever-increasing role in many a vehicle manufacturer’s portfolio it will be rather intriguing to see exactly how these new engines will fare when they become available next year.