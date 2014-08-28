FUTURE MODELS: Beloved ‘pony car’ saddles up to get it right — worldwide

FOR the first time ever, a right-hand drive Ford Mustang will roll off a Ford assembly line when global production begins. The addition of a right-hand drive Mustang to the company’s line-up of global vehicles will allow the iconic "pony car" to be exported to more than 25 right-hand drive markets around the world, including the UK, Australia and SA.

Mustang engineers recently finished construction of the first right-hand drive sixth generation Mustang. The prototype will be used to conduct various development tests in preparation for the car’s entry into the global market in the coming months.

While the US is the largest market for the Mustang with more than 9.2-million sales since the car’s debut in 1964, more than 161,000 have been sold outside of North America in that time. In 2012, more than 4,000 were sold in 35 countries outside of the US, from the United Arab Emirates to Chile to the Philippines.

While Mustang has more than 100 fan clubs around the globe, bringing a right-hand drive version to market will allow more enthusiasts to experience the car than ever before.

The car is the newest member of an exclusive club — vehicles in continuous production for 50 years. The car has a worldwide base of fans, including more than 7.6-million on Facebook — the most of any vehicle nameplate. From the beginning, Mustang’s unique combination of style, performance and affordability established a new class of sporty cars.

The sixth-generation Mustang goes on sale in the US in a couple of months’ time and in SA in 2015. It will eventually be available in more than 110 countries around the world.