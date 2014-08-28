DESIGN: How we will travel is brought to life

WHAT happens when you ask a group of young designers to provide their vision of the future of the car? Well, Mini in the UK did just that and, not surprisingly, it created some interesting results. From genetically engineered cars to vacuum-packing bodies for space travel, the study reveals the extraordinary vision of six cutting-edge designers ahead of a pioneering exhibition launching at the London Design Festival next month.

Earlier this year, Mini teamed up with Dezeen and the UK’s most progressive young designers to explore how design and technology could transform the way we travel in years to come. The results provide an insight into their inspiration for the exhibition which will be called: Frontiers — The Future of Mobility.

Each exhibit has been partly inspired by the spirit of the Mini brand and its latest generation models. Body architect Lucy McRae created an interactive performance, in which the body is vacuum-packed to prepare it for space travel. Inspired by artists working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, McRae’s installation will consist of a series of pods, which visitors will be invited to step inside to prepare their bodies for the rigours of a zero-gravity environment.

"Astronauts who come back to earth suffer an extreme osteoporosis because there’s no gravity for bones. So the idea is you get under these golden aerated cocoons and slowly the air is sucked out of these pockets … it is going to be weird!" she said.

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg’s experimental design will investigate genetically engineered cars grown from living materials. Synthetic biological cars, she says, could evolve and mutate as they are used and repaired so they become better adapted to their environments, just like living organisms. "My concept is around ‘repair ecologies’," she explains. "Would cars that are repaired in a hot place be different to cars that are repaired in a city full of pollution, or cars repaired somewhere humid?"

Designer and film-maker Keiichi Matsuda’s research explores the possibilities of augmented reality, which could be used to superimpose digital traffic information and road signage onto the physical world. Currently augmented reality is limited to using a physical interface such as a tablet or headset such as Google Glass.

"I’m aware of some projects happening right at the moment, which are set to revolutionise this kind of process," Matsuda says. "People are looking into contact lenses as a way of introducing this digital overlay on the world, and the other big thing is projecting directly onto your retina."

In a future of fully automated, computer-controlled vehicles, airbags and crumple zones will be redundant, British artist, designer and inventor Dominic Wilcox suggests. So why not build an intricate stained-glass car? The safe, driverless cars of the future will free up designers to create radically different car designs, ones that you can just sit in and sleep while it drives you to your destination.

"I was really struck by the stained glass windows of Durham Cathedral," he explains. "I thought, ‘Why don’t we use that so much in contemporary design?’ So I’m learning a bit about glass making and working out how on earth does one make a stained-glass car of the future?" Wilcox is interested in technology, he says, "because it is the closest thing to magic".

British-Colombian artist Matthew Plummer-Fernandez re-imagines the familiar dashboard bobblehead as a personal 3D-printed driving companion used to communicate with our cars. The idea is inspired by the practice of sticking small figurines onto car dashboards to bring good luck.

"These avatars would have a personal relationship with the driver," he explains. "They would be something that you would purchase as a product or a service, but as you develop a relationship it would learn your preferences. So even if you change vehicle you could take this avatar with you and install it into your next vehicle."

Architect Pernilla Ohrstedt will design Mini’s exhibition space at the facility and showcase her take on the future of travel within it. She predicts our cars will soon be able to collect detailed 3D scans of the world around us as we drive — and will explore how we might use this to create real-time 3D maps of our cities.

"We can already go onto Google Earth and check tourist destinations," she says. "In the future it’s conceivable we’ll start travelling the virtual world instead of the physical, because it will be scanned at such high resolution."