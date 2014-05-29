NEW MODELS: From van to super limousine

THE annual Nampo agricultural show has come and gone but it isn’t all about tractors and combine harvesters. It is also a huge event on the calendar for Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) which again showcased its products.

"The farming community is important to Ford and it’s important for us to engage with them," said Ford marketing manager, Gavin Golightly. "This year Ford showcased its passenger and commercial vehicles and Nampo 2014 also marked the unveiling of the Ford Transit panel van and chassis cab."

The Transit is a new addition to the Ford fleet, complementing the existing Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom. The Transit will be available in three versions: bus, panel van and chassis cab, all of which will make use of the 2.2l Duratorq engine, seen in the Custom.

With a 13,790l capacity and 207cm high load area the Transit van is intended to be the perfect transport partner for either goods or people. In chassis cab trim the vehicle can also be customised to fit a number of roles.

"The new Transit is an exciting vehicle for us," said Golightly. "It marks an expansion of the Transit line-up in SA, and highlights Ford’s dedication to bringing commercial vehicles to this country."

While all eyes were on the show in the Free State the company was also unveiling a luxury bus version in the US. The Transit Skyliner is said to embody the spirit of luxury motor coaches and build on the heritage of custom vans, showing how the Transit can be transformed to fit the needs of limousine and high-end transportation services as well as commercial fleets, shuttle providers and small business owners.

Inside, the Transit Skyliner can transform into four dramatic modes — theatre, business, reception and travel — with movable, custom-designed "throne" seats that reposition automatically, controlled by a smartphone or tablet. The theatre layout sees the seats face the 52-inch retractable Stewart movie screen and recline for optimal cinematic viewing. In business mode, a motorised table unfolds and leather-trimmed seats are gathered around it for face-to-face conversation. Reception mode allows the sliding door to open 1.2m wide and the seats are arranged for easy entertaining while parked at an event. Travel model allows passengers to adjust their reclining seats and retractable footrests for ultimate comfort.

The entire interior — from seats to LED mood lighting — is integrated into an automated system controlled through a smartphone or tablet. The entertainment system also features surround sound with speakers handmade in France specifically for the model, a satellite for HD TV and a Kaleidescape media server with storage space equivalent to more than 300 Blu-ray movies or more than 1,000 DVDs.

"Travelling in a Transit Skyliner is an experience unlike any other," said Tim Stoehr, Ford manager for commercial truck marketing.

"You step into the vehicle and are immediately immersed in the custom interior and hi-tech audio-visual environment. The next thing you know, you are arriving at your destination."

The exterior features a custom silver metallic paint scheme accented by contrasting lower trim, chrome highlights and custom Forgiato wheels.

"The Transit Skyliner is the ultimate expression of a custom Transit," said Stoehr. "We created the vehicle to highlight the potential of the Ford Transit platform for the limousine market and to showcase Transit as the next generation of modern, cool, fuel-efficient vans."

The exterior design for the Transit Skyliner originated out of Ford of Europe’s design studio in Dunton, England and its execution was led by Melvin Betancourt, a Ford design manager, and Galpin Auto Sports President Beau Boeckmann. Galpin Ford is the world’s largest Ford dealership and has a history of customising vehicles that spans more than 60 years.