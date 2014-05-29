LAUNCH NEWS: Put this to work

SIX decades — that is how long the Nissan Patrol nameplate has been in the company’s stable, owing its success to being a rugged, all-terrain vehicle with hardy mechanical componentry. Its main purpose was to depose, or at the least rival, its main nemesis, the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Patrol Pickup is to Nissan what the Land Cruiser 79 Pickup is to Toyota: essentially a workhorse with proven underpinnings, dual long range tanks, and diesel engines that can easily run on 500ppm fuel.

Introduced in 2007, the model was essentially a bare bones workhorse, based on the proven underpinnings of its SUV sibling and having a 4.2l, normally aspirated six-cylinder engine. It was laborious to drive on the road and struggled to breach the 120km/h mark. However, off the beaten track it was superb.

While the interior was a touch on the crude side with little in the way of convenience items, it also struggled to make a business case for the company as dealers found it a bit of a hard sell among its more successful light commercial siblings. Thus the model had to go into a premature hiatus.

It was recently resurrected as an updated version and we attended its launch to see what improvements have been made and whether it is able to shake the Land Cruiser off its perch.

Among a host of other updates that include bigger wheels and a new bonnet snout for the intercooler, the model also features a better level of standard equipment that includes a tilt adjustable steering wheel, electric windows, air-conditioning, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

However, the major change comes in the form of the 3.0l turbodiesel engine that replaces the lethargic 4.2l motor. The new engine, although not the most sophisticated in the segment, puts out a useable 110kW and 371Nm via a five-speed manual transmission to feed all four wheels.

It is a far cry from the engine it replaces and while it might not have as much grunt as its Toyota rival, driveability is markedly improved over its predecessor. Offering dual fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 175l, the company claims a 10.9l/100km average consumption and a travel range of 1,600km. In other words, you can travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town between fill-ups, figures which speak volumes.

The model also comes with a wider rear track that not only looks better in the metal, but also gives it a more stable ride quality, which became quite apparent while negotiating some of the gravel roads just outside of Bothaville in the Free State. Comfort is also something that has been markedly improved both on and off road where in the instance of the latter the vehicle felt decidedly composed as we weaved through the dirt roads.

Mechanically the model feels as though it can easily conquer the most treacherous of road conditions without as much as flinching. With a towing capacity of 2,500kg it is also ideal for the agricultural segment where livestock or even bales of freshly rolled hay need to be moved about.

What one can establish, and with great conviction, is that the vehicle is much more capable than its predecessor. It has successfully managed to meld all the inherent qualities of its forebear, all the while duly addressing and ironing out its bugbears.

However, does it have what it takes to finally lick the dominant Land Cruiser? Not entirely, I feel, as the Toyota seems to have a more comprehensive line-up, thanks to a variety of engines and body forms (both single and double cab). In April this year alone, the Land Cruiser Pickup sold 359 units, which is a figure not to be sneezed at.

Nonetheless, having a rival such as the Patrol Pickup means that Toyota’s market dominance can be contested somewhat for those looking for an alternative.

That said, it definitely has its work cut out for it and, in this price range, neither is on the cheap side and I wonder perhaps whether the significantly more affordable NP300 Hardbody and Hilux 4X4 single cab models respectively make a stronger case instead.

Pricing: Patrol Pickup 3.0D 4x4 manual R476,900.