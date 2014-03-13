WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP: Podium place part of the curve

AFTER a difficult start to its first season back in the World Rally Championship, the Hyundai Shell World Rally Team has celebrated a landmark result in Rally Mexico with both its i20 WRC cars finishing the gruelling 22-stage rally in style. Lead driver Thierry Neuville scored a maiden podium for the team in third place.

At the end of the event, Neuville finished behind a Volkswagen one-two with Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia in first and Jari-Matti Latvala/Miikka Anttila in second in the VW Polo R WRC entries.

Neuville, with his co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul, were in scintillating form after initially struggling with the gravel terrain and high altitude on the first full day. Neuville put in a string of competitive stage times on Saturday to edge his way into the podium positions by the end of the day before continuing his fine form into the final stages to consolidate the result and pick up 15 drivers’ points.

The result wasn’t without its moments of drama, as his car developed a radiator leak at the conclusion of the final stage. Neuville and Gilsoul were able to fix the leak in the road section and make it safely back to the service park, enabling the drivers and the team to celebrate their well-earned podium result.

"We are incredibly happy to have scored this podium result and especially in a rally as demanding as Mexico," said Neuville. "We kept our heads down and focused on delivering the best results we could in each stage without going over the limit. Our objective has always been just to bring the car home and finish the rally, so to take a podium is a really nice bonus for the team, who have worked so hard. Having the first-hand experience of rally competition is so valuable for the team and the data we have gathered this weekend will be extremely useful in further development of the Hyundai i20 WRC and the team overall."

For Chris Atkinson, Rally Mexico was his first competitive WRC event for over a year and his first as a driver for the Hyundai team.

The Aussie met and exceeded the team’s expectations of him by also bringing his car to the end of the rally in a highly commendable seventh place overall, picking up six championship points.

Atkinson and his co-driver Stéphane Prévot had to overcome some technical issues on the opening day but still registered a top 10 position heading into Saturday’s stages. The pairing continued to fight hard despite encountering some demanding conditions through the Mexican gravel terrain as one of the first drivers to contest each stage. They achieved the target of completing the rally and ensuring that the team, in just its third WRC event, brought both cars to the finish for the first time.

"It’s not been an easy weekend but what a way to end it for the team to celebrate a two-car finish and our debut podium," said Atkinson, who Motor News had interviewed at the start of the season. "Mexico is a tough rally and I have had to deal with a few issues during the event. We had a suspension problem on Friday which put us down the order and then we had to run early in the subsequent stages which meant a lot of slippery conditions. We had to play things sensibly and drive cautiously to achieve our objective of finishing the event, which I am pleased we did comfortably.

"We made some improvements during the rally and I’m pretty satisfied with seventh overall and more importantly to finish. This experience will be really useful for the team to improve the car for the rest of the year."

Rally Mexico has been the toughest test so far this season, with some of the longest, arduous stages and physical demands on teams with the high altitude in Mexico.

Hyundai Motorsport was only established 15 months ago so the WRC programme is still in development with plenty more for the team still to learn in the remaining rallies of the year. The team has focused on gaining experience and information from each event with the target of a two car finish still very realistic aims.

Team principal Michel Nandan said: "Our team is still very young so this result is hugely significant for us. Not only have we finished one of the toughest rallies with both cars, but we have also scored a debut podium in the process. It’s fantastic. We are learning all the time and we are pushing hard both on event and back at our factory in Alzenau.

"This result today is a huge reward for a lot of hard work and determination, so thanks must go to the entire team in Alzenau and also to our colleagues in the Namyang R&D centre in Korea.

"We are building a great team of people and we are going to celebrate this together before getting straight back to work, preparing for Portugal.

"Our learning curve continues despite this good result."