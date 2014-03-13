ROAD TEST: Luxury now within reach

GETTING yourself into a luxury sedan with all the mod cons to boot is proving to be quite an arduous task for many a consumer. What with the dwindling rand against major global currencies pushing the price of cars higher, there are few options available for those buying into the sub-R450,000 premium market.

Many would argue that the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class make that cut, but to get all the luxury accoutrements you have to tick a great deal of boxes on the options list.

Enter the Lexus ES, which although larger than the IS sedan model, costs significantly less. Yes, I know, that sounds quite bizarre, but let me try to explain. While the model has a significantly longer wheelbase than the IS, easily similar to that of the GS, which sits above the IS in the product range, the ES is some R200,000 cheaper than the entry-level GS350.

LEXUS ES WE LIKE: Space, equipment, refinement, price

WE DISLIKE: Lacklustre performance

VERDICT: Very keenly priced premium sedan

A smaller variant of the GS, the 250, was made available last year for a brief spell to plug up the gap where the Audi A6 2.0TFSI, BMW 520i, Jaguar XF 2.0i4 and the Merc E200 reside, but it has since been ousted. It was a competent package, sharing similar design traits to the GS350, save for having less firepower under the bonnet. However, it would seem that many of the said rivals’ models have migrated northwards in price, leaving a gaping hole in the sub-R500,000 price range. This could mean finding solace in a segment below, but Lexus seems to have an answer.

The ES is not quite at the cutting edge of saloon offerings, using the previous generation IS250’s slightly outdated drivetrain components, but it still has its merits. Measuring 4.9m in length, it easily eclipses anything within its price bracket and then some. With its fluidic, if a little bland, design lines, it will likely appeal to a more mature buyer looking for all the space and luxury accoutrements without being flashy. It features the company’s spindle design front grille, while the squared off headlights feature LED daytime running lights and halogen main beams. Wheels measure 17 inches, while the rear tail lights have the L-finesse design theme.

The boot, at 490l, is more than generous and quite reminiscent of the Toyota Camry of the early 2000s. Cabin space is equally exemplary, particularly at the rear where even a six foot adult can sit quite comfortably. A heady mix of both the current IS and GS models, the cockpit is well equipped and laid out, but there are a few niggles in the works.

For instance many of the car’s functions, such as the climate control, have shortcut buttons located on the dropdown fascia for easy functionality while on the move. Alas, it is a little unnerving that the air-conditioning’s one-touch button has not been included, which is somewhat of an oversight.

Specification levels, nonetheless, are high and easily defy vehicles selling below the ES, which require a few ticks on the options list in return for some of your. cash. In fact, the model even gives its GS sibling a good run for its money in most regards, bar one — the performance.

TECH SPECS ENGINE

Type: V6 petrol

Capacity: 2,494cc

Power: 135kW at 6,000r/min

Torque: 235Nm at 4,100r/min

TRANSMISSION

Type: Six-speed automatic

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

0-100km/h: 9.8 seconds

Top Speed: 207km/h

Fuel Consumption: 8.0l/100km

Emission: 188g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Multifunction steering wheel, electrically adjustable front leather seats with heating function, 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear fog lights, 3.5-inch infotainment display, CD/MP3 sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, electric windows, electric side mirrors, electric rear screen blind, navigation system, blind spot monitor, cruise control

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Four-year/100,000km

Service Plan: Four-year/ 100,000km

Price: R435,900 Lease*: R9,452 per month

*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

It is motivated by a 2.5l V6 engine with 135kW and 235Nm via a six-speed automatic transmission. It is refined and smooth in its operation — typical of a luxury saloon in this segment — but while it manages to lug the big sedan around, it does at times feel wanting, particularly when an overtaking manoeuvre beckons.

Try to hurry the gearbox and you are left a little frustrated at what can be deemed a lacklustre response. Instead, to get the best out of it, take a more relaxed approach and it rewards with composure, a refined and serene interior ambiance and excellent damping over our typically undulating roads.

Handling and dynamism have been placed firmly on the back burner in favour of comfort, which is not a bad thing when considering the targeted buyer of the model and the manner in which the vehicle behaves. Fuel consumption, meanwhile, hovered around the 10l/100km mark, which is acceptable for a vehicle of this size, but off the manufacturer’s 8.0l/100km claim.

As the rand continues to slide, buying a luxury vehicle is out of reach of many an individual. The Germanic trio has firmly established itself in the grand scheme of things, but many come at a hefty price, particularly if you want a few items off that options list.

The Lexus ES is a spacious, luxurious sedan with little in the way of frills and flamboyant styling. What you do get, however, is a vehicle that does exactly what it says on the box and a nameplate that speaks volumes of the quality on offer. If dynamics and outright power are not high up on your list of priorities, I recommend you walk past the IS and make a beeline towards the ES.