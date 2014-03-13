MARKET COMMENT: Heavy vehicle outlook modest

WHILE new car sales during February showed a decline of 5.4% compared to February 2013, the commercial vehicle sector exhibited month-on-month growth across all segments, reports the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

The heavy commercial vehicle sector, which includes heavy trucks (8,501-16,500kg tare mass), extra-heavy trucks (tare mass in excess of 16,500kg) and heavy buses (tare mass exceeding 8,500kg) performed particularly well in last month, registering "a strong gain of 207 units or an improvement of 14.7%, compared to the corresponding month last year", says Naamsa.

Naamsa’s February statistics for the heavy truck segment show domestic sales climbing by 3.6%, with intra-Africa export volumes remaining steady, compared to February last year.

Domestic sales of extra-heavy trucks rose by 19.7%, while export volumes fell by 50%. Heavy truck sales saw domestic volumes rise by 17.8%, while export volumes increased by 175%, compared to February 2013.

Year-to-date performance in the heavy commercial vehicle sector sees domestic volumes of heavy trucks down by 6.3%, with export volumes falling by 60%.

Domestic sales of extra-heavy trucks this year are up on the first two months of 2013 by 7.1%, with export volumes declining by 48.5%. Bus sales domestically are strong, with a 32.6% climb on 2013, with intra-Africa export volumes up by an impressive 316.7%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Citing investment trend sensitivity as the primary factor behind the positive performance of the heavy commercial vehicle sector so far this year, Naamsa adds that "as a result of the difficult current macro-environment, the general industry consensus is that the domestic market in 2014 is likely to be flat and might even show modest declines, in the various segments, compared to 2013".

Consumer spending will also face challenges in the face of subdued economic growth, above average new vehicle price increases as a result of exchange rate weakness, and upward pressure on interest rates, states Naamsa. "Consumer confidence is under pressure with high levels of indebtedness, sharp increases in energy and transport costs, particularly in Gauteng due to e-tolling. These factors will impact on consumer demand, principally in the case of the new car market. As a result, domestic trading conditions are anticipated to remain challenging with pressure on margins in all major sectors," it says.

With consumer spending a key factor in the sale of new trucks servicing the retail industry, declines in orders for refrigerated and dry goods trucks can be expected. However, both President Jacob Zuma and Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan earmarked mining and construction of new infrastructure as key growth areas of the economy, with government expenditure in these arenas set to run into billions of rand over the next three years.

According to Bruce Dickson, CEO, MAN Truck & Bus SA: "The market for heavy trucks and buses both domestically and north of our borders is unpredictable right now, largely due to the ongoing recovery of several major economies, which is effectively drawing investment capital away from Africa.

"However, domestic demand for heavy and extra-heavy trucks, as well as buses, is positive, illustrating a sustained commitment on the part of government to improve the nation’s economic performance and overall standard of living by engaging private enterprise in infrastructural development projects."

This year’s budget speech pinpointed a number of investment areas, including power stations, rail networks, commuter bus services, dams, housing, schools, hospitals and community facilities, as well as urban utilities upgrades," Dickson said. "All of these public-private undertakings will require the services of application-specific truck and bus derivatives, a reality that without doubt will boost the overall sales performance of new heavy commercial vehicles this year."