INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH: Upgrade to a higher class

THE C-Class has been a significant model in the Mercedes-Benz line-up for more than three decades. Introduced as the 190 series in 1982, it’s sold more than 8.5-million cars. Now the fifth generation has broken cover in Marseilles, Provence, one of the most beautiful areas of southern France.

The latest offering, described by the manufacturer as a mid-size premium sedan, has taken some strong styling cues from its larger sibling, the S-Class. The vehicle has grown with an 80mm increase in wheelbase, overall length up by 95mm and it is 40mm wider, resulting in more comfort for occupants and more space for luggage as the boot swallows 480l.

Despite overall growth the new model has slimmed down from a weight point of view. Using a combination of steels and alloys the body has shed 70kg and aluminium content has been increased from the predecessor’s 10% to almost 50%. Body strength and crash resistance has been increased through innovative design and material selection.

Aerodynamics play a major role and the result is a significant reduction in drag and consequently claims of a considerable fuel and emissions reduction, a vital function in the highly competitive premium segment these days.

The frontal treatment has two variants, the Avantgarde with a large central grille mounted star, or the Exclusive with a classic radiator grille and bonnet mounted star. This grille features louvres that close when cruising to further improve the aerodynamics. When used on the C220 BlueTec BlueEfficiency derivative it sets new standards in the segment with a Cd aerodynamics value of 0.24.

The initial vehicle range will be the C180, C200, C220 BlueTec and C250 models. The C180 is powered by a four-cylinder 1,595cc petrol engine developing 115kW and 250Nm of torque. The C200 and C250 both use a 1,991cc engine with 135kW and 300Nm in the C200 and 155kW and 350Nm in the C250.

The solitary diesel offering will be the 2,143cc four-cylinder used in the BlueTec version delivering 125kW and 400Nm.

Combined fuel consumption for the petrol units are claimed at 5l/100km for the 1,595cc engine and 5.3l/100km for the 1,991cc offerings. The diesel is claimed at 4l/100km. All engines are fitted with an Eco stop/start function and fuel consumption is claimed to be a 20% reduction compared with the previous model.

Standard safety equipment across the range includes Collision Prevention Assist Plus, adaptive brake, Steer Control, Crosswind Assist, Torque Vectoring Brake, adaptive brake lights, Attention Assist, brake assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The interior is a comfortable and luxurious environment and offers excellent ergonomics for all controls, except one, which I will explain later. The main feature of the dashboard is the freestanding central 17.78cm display screen, which increases to 21.33cm when the car is fitted with the optional Comand Online system.

The centre console houses auxiliary controls including the rotary control knob for the infotainment system and that is where the problematic control is situated. I say problematic but that perhaps is unfair. The new touchpad is in the hand rest above the controller and is similar to a smartphone where all controls can now be by touch. It is also capable of reading script described by the finger on the panel. It is marvellous technology and it works well under the right hand. However, this was a left-hand drive car — locally it will be the opposite, so writing and control will be with the left hand which is not the ideal for most of us.

Another option and new to the C-Class is the heads up display on the windscreen.

The sedan comes with steel springs and Direct Control suspension as standard. There are three variants of this: a comfort suspension with selective damping system, an Avantgarde suspension with selective damping system and a sports suspension.

This is the first car in its segment offered with the optional air suspension, Airmatic in Merc speak. This provides for the selection of Comfort, Eco, Sport and Sport+ modes. The additional Individual setting allows drivers to configure it to their preferences.

Driving in both rural and urban conditions from Marseilles to Cassis I was able to experience just two models, the C250 and the C220 BlueTec, both fitted with the automatic transmission. The balance of the suspension was excellent providing positive chassis dynamics with a smooth ride.

The drive was all too short but I have to say that my choice would be the C220 BlueTec. That diesel just keeps on hauling with a superbly smooth power delivery, making cruising a real pleasure.

The current models are due for launch locally at the end of May. These will be followed by further models over the next two years including coupe versions and AMG derivatives. The new C-Class lives up to the manufacturer’s claim that it feels like an "upgrade to a higher class of vehicle".

Pricing:

C180 - R415,900

C200 - R436,600

C220 - R459,000

C250 - R502,600.