INDUSTRY NEWS: Designs on food and staff safety

A UNIQUE milk tanker, designed and constructed by GRW, helps establish GRW as a South African competitor on a world-class stage.

Commissioned by Eqstra Fleet Management for the collection and delivery of milk from dairy farms to Clover’s facilities for the production of dairy consumer goods, the tanker features a number of firsts in South Africa. Elimination of the conventional manlids on top of the tank, together with ladders, walkways and handrails, and the positioning of a single manlid in the rear dish of the tanker, increases personnel safety. Separation of the loading and discharge points maintains the integrity of the product, and a permanent hose connection between the rigid and the drawbar trailer maintains hygiene and expedites loading times.

Product integrity is preserved and food safety is maximised through the automated milk management system, designed in collaboration with Spanish pump technology company, Inoxpa. Controlled via a wireless network by cellphone the integrated automation of the system allows for all componentry to be synchronised. Risk to the product and equipment is minimised, from the milk sampling during loading through to accurate temperature control, accurate volume measurement, overfill protection, and to the washing cycle that sterilises the tanker, pipe lines, hoses and equipment.

The automation allows for the entire process of transportation, from collection to delivery, to be audited to meet health and hygiene standards.

Since its establishment in 1996 GRW, based in Worcester in the Western Cape, has grown into a multi-tiered company that designs and manufactures superior transport equipment in various configurations. Every product is designed and built to meet the customer’s exact requirements. The company recently opened an advanced trailer manufacturing and service centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.