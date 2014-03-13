INDUSTRY NEWS: Armour undergoes the ultimate test

WHEN we think of armoured cars, we often think of those cash in transit vehicles, or the armoured personnel carriers you see doing duty in Afghanistan on the news. But what about the cars in President Jacob Zuma’s convoy, or the most famous armoured car of them all, President Barack Obama’s "Beast", armour level VR9 plus.

While at Gerotek testing the handling capabilities of the Audi A8L Security, we arranged for Grant Anderson of Armormax to come along with not just a few examples of armoured vehicles and body panels, but some heavyweight guns, too.

If you want to know how all this protection works then you have to test it, and we did just that.

Anderson brought along a Range Rover which his company had armoured and in which a client had recently survived an attack. We parked it on the range and set up a Stag Arms 3G 5.56 calibre AR15 platform rifle. This is a mean gun and the poor Rangie was about to feel its full force. The ammo was 69gr Nosler Custom Competition which has a muzzle velocity of 914m/sec.

Three shots were fired directly into the centre of the windscreen. Behind the window sat not only Anderson himself but also a very brave cameraman from Ignition TV. Fortunately new pants were not even required as the windscreen held.

Next up was a chance to test the side windows. Again they survived, this time the force of Sierra Match King 175gr bullets travelling at around 792m/sec fired by a Remington 700 SPS AAC.

The Range Rover (level B6, equivalent to the US VR6) did not feature quite as high a level of protection as the Audi, but it did a remarkable job of preventing death or even injury. Anderson also brought along an Infiniti FX50S which his company had armoured. Only the doors and window had got the treatment, with protective glass and protective material in the doors.

Anderson explained that using various lightweight proprietary aramid blend materials rather than ballistic steel ensures that the vehicle weight is not dramatically increased and the vehicle maintains its stability, while retaining maximum protective qualities.

His company has already saved the lives of eight people though its armouring of more than 40 vehicles in South Africa, everything from a BMW 3 Series to a Porsche Cayenne, Range Rovers, Infinitis, Toyota Land Cruisers, Lexus and Mercedes models.

Finally it was time to test components. Both a window and a piece of the armouring material were placed on the range. The window took a number of hits without any of the bullets going through, as did the material.

The technology behind all of this protection is impressive. In days gone by ballistic steel made armoured vehicles cumbersome and slow. Today, the use of lightweight materials reduces the effect of the extra material, ensuring the vehicle retains its agility while offering maximum protection. This in turn can differ depending on the level of protection you require. It might be that you just want the driver side window protected, or you could be President Zuma and feel that you need the VR7 protection that is in his BMW 7.

"The Beast", which wears a Cadillac badge despite not really being a Caddy at all, is protected to VR9 plus which means it should sustain almost anything the bad guys can throw at it. It is rumoured to weigh in at more than eight tonnes although of course the exact figure is classified. This weight has caused it problems when it has travelled to international locations, even once becoming stuck on a ramp during a visit to Ireland.

Not everyone requires a "beast" though, but in the world of vehicle protection the list of options is almost endless. Anderson says that his company can equip a car with anything from strobe and siren kits to medical trauma kits and even IED explosives jamming equipment.

Fortunately the latter is unlikely to be needed on the streets of South Africa, but many armoured vehicles are ordered for clients in parts of Africa where simply having bulletproof glass is not enough.

So while it might have been a day full of testosterone as cars were tested and guns were fired, the real message that I took home with me as I drove back in the Audi A8 Security, was that if you feel you need protection, then protection is definitely available. I was asked by an attendant at a petrol station on the way home why I needed all the protection that the Audi provided. The answer is that 99% of the time you don’t, but should that moment ever come when you do then there is some incredible technology that can save your life.