FUTURE MODELS: Left-field — X marks the spot

BMW has announced the production version of its X4 concept, which debuted at the 2014 Frankfurt Motor Show and was shown a month later at the Johannesburg International Motor Show. It will be made available locally in the third quarter of the year. Sitting above the X3 in the company’s X model hierarchy the X4 is the second model, following the introduction of the X6 in 2008, to be added to the company’s so-called SAC (sports activity coupe) line-up.

While many might argue its existence, there is no denying that there are those buyers who definitely want something a little left-field in design.

Essentially an X3 with a bit more flare, the X4 measures 4,671mm in length (14mm longer than the X3), but at 1,624mm high it is 36mm lower than its sibling. Styling wise, it takes on a more aggressive design similar to that of the X6 with flared front bumper air intakes and fog lights set just below the headlights. The side profile features a character line running the length of the vehicle from the front fender and rising to the rear light clusters. The roof assumes a more tapered design to give the rear seats a theatre-like seating position for occupants.

Compared to the X3, both the driver and front passenger sit 20mm lower, while rear passengers are 28mm lower, giving the occupants the much lower seating position befitting of a sporty vehicle. The rear bench seat features two sculpted main seats but there is also space to fit a third person in the middle.

The boot measures 500l in standard guise and can be expanded to 1,400l with the rear seats folded in a 40:20:40 split configuration. The standard electric rear tailgate makes for easier access into the boot.

Cabin appointments will more than likely mimic that of the X3 with a minimalistic look with high quality finishes. Various trim lines, much like in the X5 will be available, including the optional M Sport package that offers larger wheels, a more aggressive body kit and sportier suspension set-up. It will also feature M door sill finishers, sports seats and aluminium interior finish inlays.

Moreover it will feature, among other things, a sportier suspension set-up allied to the xDrive all-wheel drive system, the latter of which splits power as and when required, which is said to improve traction, turn-in and directional stability.

Working in tandem with the standard variable sports steering system, this is said to allow the model to deliver driving dynamics better than those of its X3 brethren in terms of sportiness. An xDrive status display, much like that found in the new X5, uses three-dimensional graphics displayed on the iDrive screen to keep the driver informed of the car’s body roll and pitch angles.

The model will be offered locally in five engine derivatives including the xDrive 20i (135kW and 270Nm), xDrive28i (180kW and 350Nm), xDrive20d (138kW and 380Nm), xDrive30d (190kW and 560Nm) and xDrive 35i (225kW and 400Nm). While the xDrive20i and xDrive20d come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, an eight-speed automatic gearbox can also be specified.

Providing added safety and greater convenience is the optional full colour head-up display, which projects all important driving information and the assistance system displays into the driver’s field of vision. The latest-generation professional multimedia navigation system, with Eco Pro route guidance which suggests the most economical route for the driver, now teams up with the iDrive touch controller, which recently debuted in the X5.

Safety and convenience can be further enhanced by adding options including the anti-dazzle high-beam assistant, Driving Assistant Plus including pedestrian and collision warning with city braking function, active cruise control with stop and go function, and lane departure warning.

While other markets will also have a headlining xDrive35d variant, there is no confirmation from BMW SA as to whether the model will be available locally. However, the company has confirmed that the model will arrive here about August/September when further specification, price and engine derivatives will be announced.

With Audi having launched the SQ5, it would make sense for the Bavarian manufacturer to have its own advocate. Rumours are that Audi is also working on a Q6 to take on the X4, which means that the segment, as minute as it may be, will not be monopolised by the Bavarian manufacturer.

Many motoring hacks have deemed the X6 something of a pointless vehicle, but it has remained a fairly popular model for those buyers not willing to follow the X5 crowd.

That said the X4 is more than likely to follow a similar path and, with its relatively lower pricing point than the X6, it is likely to net a slightly larger audience too.