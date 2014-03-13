DRIVING IMPRESSION: On the road, as safe as houses

WE TEST a great number of cars for Motor News every year, but occasionally we get something a bit special. In this case it was the Audi A8 long wheelbase Security, a fully armoured vehicle that meets the strict VR7 international standard for occupant protection.

At about R8m it does not come cheap but if you want to feel more secure than a bar of gold in Fort Knox then the price is immaterial. People buy these cars to feel safe. Heads of state, the bosses of international companies and those people who can afford to have a car that they know will protect them when the bad guys crawl out of the woodwork.

You can have armoured glass or armoured doors or even armoured body panels, but the A8 Security is the full package. It is built in a special, protected facility in Germany where everything is added to the lightweight aluminium Audi Spaceframe. This frame is important because in total more than 700kg will be added to the weight of a regular A8L in terms of armouring and equipment. The windows alone weigh 300kg.

The underside of the car has full armour protection to protect the occupants from landmines and other explosive devices. It did make getting over speed bumps tricky on occasion and even with the height adjustable air suspension, the Security would not get over the lip of my driveway and had to live on the road.

It would have been easy to just cruise around Joburg feeling safe and secure and resisting the temptation to use the blue lights built into the wing mirrors or the sirens. I did make use on occasion of the external microphone to shout at the odd motorist talking on their cellphone while driving, though. The Security turned out to be a great road safety tool as well as being a fort on wheels.

On the subject of gadgets, there is plenty to get excited about. While the test unit was fitted with optional lowering windows, it also had an intercom system so the occupants could converse with the outside world. It worked a treat at petrol stations, although I was asked by one attendant why I felt so unsafe in our country that I felt I needed an armoured car.

Other trick equipment included a built-in oxygen supply in the event of a gas attack, a fire extinguisher system that can douse a fire beneath the car and in the engine bay and then a button in the centre console that had a sticker over it saying "Do Not Use". This button is the one that they needed in the original Italian Job movie because it literally blows the doors off. In the event you find yourself trapped with bad guys on one side, you can push the button and pyrotechnics will blow the door hinges off and you can escape.

All of this gave me an unparalleled sense of security but what I really wanted to know was how a car weighing about four tonnes would behave in a real pressure situation. For this I headed to the Gerotek vehicle testing facility near Pretoria where I met up with Grant McCleery of Driving Dynamics, Grant Anderson of Armormax and a regular Audi A8.

The Security is powered by a huge W12 engine that generates 368kW. It still hauls its backside to 100km/h in just 7.3 seconds and features quattro all-wheel drive, but it does have high-profile tyres designed to keep going even after taking a bullet. I was keen to see how it would handle.

First up was the dynamic handling track. Here its weight was obvious as I threw it into the tight turns, but it was seriously impressive. As you would expect, the engine responded instantly and while the tyres did their fair share of squealing, it came close to matching the regular model in terms of agility. The upgraded brakes took the punishment well as did the suspension, which not surprisingly allowed slightly more body roll than in the regular model.

Next it was off to the straight track for some acceleration and braking tests. The regular A8 was a TDi turbodiesel model so it was down on power, but with its weight advantage the acceleration test was a close run thing. Initially the Security actually had the jump, particularly in sport mode, but as the speed reached double digits the lighter version pulled ahead. Then it was time to jump on the brakes. We had a camera crew from Ignition TV with us for the test and we placed the cameraman some distance away but it turned out that this precaution was unnecessary. The Security pulled up from a speed of 120km/h just 13m further than the standard model. Impressive.

Model: AUDI A8L SECURITY

Price: R8m

Engine: 6.3l W12

Transmission: Eight-speed Tiptronic

Power: 368kW and 625Nm

Performance: 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds, top speed 210km/h

Economy: 13.5l/100km (claimed), 24.1l/100km (tested)

Verdict: More protection than the Secret Service

Our final test of the day was a slalom through cones along a straight track. Here I fully expected the weight to be more of a factor and it was. That poor cameraman stood behind the final cone and faced the agile handling standard model fly through with ease. The Security gave him a bit more of a scare. Yes it still impressed with its handling, but four tonnes in an abrupt turn does tend to drift a little more. Fortunately, it was extremely controllable.

As you will have read on the previous page, there were more tests to be done on the day but I was not about to shoot at the Security. However, I am under no illusion that Audi has created one of the safest cars in the world in terms of protecting its occupants from the evil that resides outside its armoured doors and windows.

Hats off to the engineers who have managed to create this German beast that still drives like an Audi, still has all the luxury of an Audi and yet contains all that extra armour.

So if you feel you need this level of security, and just for once the A-Team is not actually around, then the A8 Security is one serious solution.