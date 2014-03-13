DRIVING IMPRESSION: An appealing city commuter

THE A-B segment of the vehicle market remains the most competitive with almost every conceivable mainstream manufacturer having an advocate or two in its product portfolio.

In 2012, Honda entered the segment with the Brio hatch — slotting below the Ballade and Jazz models — which meant the company now had the attention of an audience it previously never pandered to. Enter 2013, and cue the sedan version of the Brio to challenge the Nissan Almera and Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan.

In my opinion the sole function for the introduction of the Brio sedan is to address the one major shortcoming of the hatch — the lack of luggage space. Perhaps not sheathed in the best-looking metal among its competitors, the vehicle is functional, comfortable and thrifty, thanks to the 1.2l four-pot engine.

Prior to getting into the oily bits, though, it is perhaps worth a mention that unlike some models that appear to have no correlation with other cars in the stable, the Brio shares a great deal of components with its other stablemates. The design may not be groundbreaking nor will it win any accolades in this regard, but it would seem that functionality was the credo over form in the design brief.

The front seats, while nicely sculpted in a bucket type design, are a tad on the hard side and not particularly ideal for long-distance driving. Also, the three-tone coloured interior is a little on the kitsch side and will look outdated a few years down the line.

That aside, the layout is quite good and clutter free, making for fairly easy legibility and operation of switches. Standard equipment is rather extensive and our top spec Comfort model included electric mirrors, electric windows, a multifunction steering wheel with tilt adjustability and USB and auxiliary inputs. Legroom is a little on the tight side in the rear quarters, while headroom is reasonably good. Boot space is a generous 405l, enough to lug a small family’s monthly groceries.

Safety has also been given priority with the model offering dual airbags and ABS with EBD. Enough about specifications, though, because the model does make for an ideal city commuter and yielded close to 500km on its 35l tank of petrol during the test tenure.

Even more impressive is the nippy performance offered by the relatively puny engine, which made light work of cut and thrust traffic. The five-speed manual transmission was equally impressive with a sneaky and positive throw through the gears. Visibility around the vehicle was particularly good and, thanks to the stubby design, parking in tight spaces such as parking malls was a breeze.

Model: HONDA BRIO AMAZE SEDAN COMFORT

Price: R143,800

Engine: 1,198cc

Transmission: Five-speed manual

Power: 65kW at 6,000r/min and 109Nm at 4,500r/min

Performance: 0-100km/h in 12.4 seconds, top speed 140km/h

Economy: 6.1l/100km, 147g/km of carbon emissionsVerdict: Look past the rental fleet styling and you will find a very compelling package

Ride quality is commendable with good damping over scarred tar and rutted surfaces. Build quality, meanwhile, also hints at a vehicle with good structural integrity as there was little in the way of rattles and squeaks. So, in essence the model offers a great deal of car with good specification levels at the price. Much like its rivals such as the Almera, Toyota Etios, and VW Polo Vivo sedan, the models are likely to appeal to rental fleet companies as well as individual buyers.

Should you want something a touch more sophisticated you would need to dig deeper into your pockets to consider the entry level Kia Rio sedan or the Brio’s larger sibling, the Ballade.

However, there are few cars that can match the Honda on driveability, specification and overall quality. Look past the dreary rental fleet visage and the Brio sedan makes for a compelling package.