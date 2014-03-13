DRIVER OF THE YEAR: Titus rules on the road

THE Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) hosted a successful three-day 2014 National Driver of the Year Competition at the Boekoenhoutkloof Traffic Training College, under the auspices of all nine provinces and the private sector. The competition culminated in the awards ceremony which was held at St Georges Hotel in Pretoria, where Titus Maphanga of Limpopo was declared the overall winner.

The competition was an inclusive call for all role players to identify tangible and measurable solutions to make both South Africa’s roads and its road users safer.

The aim of the competition is to improve the knowledge, skills and attitudes of heavy vehicle professional drivers and ultimately improve standards.

It starts at company level, proceeding to regional, provincial and national championships. The competition encourages companies to promote competent and safe drivers. The six categories of the competition include bus, rigid, rigid with four-wheel trailer, delivery and articulated vehicles.

It also encourages female participation in the competition on an equitable basis, though there is a special female bus driver category to stimulate further involvement of female drivers. Each day participants were subjected to the following tests: alcohol test, eye test, pre-trip inspection, track test and a road test — all of which were used as a basis to gain the participant’s entry in the competition.

The RTMC indicated that in the future, categories that involve women will be enhanced, in order to strengthen road safety awareness among the country’s female drivers.

The top three in each category were:

Rigid 4-Wheel: Titus Maphanga, Johnny Mdebuka, ME Shirinda

Delivery Vehicle: Isaak Bothma, NM Ntusi, HA Gumede

Rigid: E Mnuguni, Grant Fryer, Ambrocious Maselesele

Bus: JJ Mbonani, K Rankgomo, David Mogakwe

Women’s Bus: Sharon Reagan, Thandekile Shabane, K Modise

Articulated: Motsamai Molawa, Moonsamy Pather, L Lenkoe